Michelin's expanded X Line Energy range offers greater fuel efficiency, meaning hauliers can take on more loads and back loads to increase profitability.

(firmenpresse) - For fleet managers, maintaining a healthy bottom line is key and, as in all industries, myriad factors contribute to running a successful and profitable transport business. But achieving a good-looking bottom line in the haulage industry is heavily influenced by one aspect in particular: vehicle performance.



One of the most important aspects of regular truck maintenance is ensuring the fleet's tyres offer optimum performance, safety and the all-important fuel efficiency. Vehicles in a hard working fleet are, by necessity, on the road for long periods of time laden with heavy cargo  and often this includes the return journey if drivers are picking up back loads. The tyres need to be not just sustainable in terms of on-road handling with large volumes of cargo, but fleet managers also need to be confident they're ticking all the boxes when it comes to fuel efficiency.



Michelin's Fuel Saving X Line Energy Tyres



Michelin is a brand synonymous with tyres; their X Line Energy tyre range has proven to be one of the most popular on the market. The range has recently been expanded to include six new fitments in order to suit a wider range of trucks.



New Fitments for a Wider Range of Trucks



Michelin has extended its reach within the transport and cargo industry with the six new fitments, which are designed for low height tractor units, car transporters and mega-volume trailers. In addition to the existing range, the X Line Energy tyres are now additionally available (in both the new and replacement markets) in the following fitments.



 Multi-position: 315/60 R 22.5, 295/60 R 22.5

 Trailer range: 445/45 R 19.5

 Drive variants: 315/60 R 22.5 and 295/60 R 22.5



Michelin say the tyres offer up to 30% mileage improvement on their forerunners in the case of the 315/60 R 22.5, and 17% for the 95/60 R 22.5. To break down the figures that equates to an approximate 2.5 litre fuel saving per 100 kms when new, dropping to 1.25 litres for the duration of the tyre's first life (before regrooving). For fleet managers with their eye on the bottom line, that translates to more than £3,500 in fuel savings.





Backing up Michelin's claims, the EU efficiency rating of the tyres has improved markedly across the range:



 All-position 315/60 R 22.5 & 295/60 22.5: B rating (formerly C)

 Drive 315/60 R 22.5 & 295/60 22.5: B rating (formerly D)

 Trailer 445/45 R 19.5: A rating (formerly C)

 New all-position 355/50 R 22.5: B



How X Line Energy Increases Efficiency



The X Line Energy range has benefitted from Michelin's improved technology in tread pattern, rubber compound and casing strength, with the following specifications:



Tread pattern: Michelin has developed a self-regenerating tread pattern with maximum grip and water repellence. The tread features full depth sipes to ensure sustained performance even as the tyre ages.



InfiniCoil casing: Along with the Energy Flex casings, the tyres utilise InfiniCoil  which comprises hundreds of metres of steel cord wound around the crown, adding to their strength, longevity and rolling resistance.



Rubber compound: Michelin's 'Carbion' compound has a unique consistent composition, allowing for improved mileage, reduced rolling resistance and greater resistance to wear.



Better Tyres Equal More Loads, More Back Loads and Higher Profits



With the ever-present issue of rising fuel prices, Michelin's exceptionally robust X Line Energy range is good news for fleet managers looking to increase the profitability of their taskforce. By increasing vehicular fuel efficiency, operators can capitalise on their existing transport contracts as well as securing more lucrative back loads  which, in turn, means an improvement on that all-important bottom line.





