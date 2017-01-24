Peru at Fruit Logistica 2017: Presentation of the new brand Superfoods from Peru

Peru will be present from February 8 to 10, 2017 at Fruit Logistica, the international trade fair for fresh fruits and vegetables in Berlin. The Peruvian delegation will be officially represented by Eduardo Ferreyros Küppers, Minister of Foreign Commerce and Tourism. The central theme of the exhibition is the presentation of the new brand Superfoods from Peru, with the main focus on the top exports: avocados, mangoes, asparagus, grapes, ginger and blueberries.

(firmenpresse) - The 25th edition of food trade fair Fruit Logistica will take place in Berlin from February 8th to 10th. Peru will be exhibiting in Hall 25 in a 500-square-meter space at Stand B-13 with a focus on the variety and fruits and vegetables found in the country.

The delegation is headed up by Eduardo Ferreyros Küppers, Minister of Foreign Commerce and Tourism, and is made up of deputies from the Peruvian Ministry of Agriculture, Peruvian agricultural organizations and export associations as well as the German Peruvian Chamber of Commerce and the Peruvian Economic and Trade Office in Germany. A total of 310 entrepreneurs and producers from the Andean nations different regions will present their products at the fair, including popular fruit and vegetable varieties like asparagus, avocados, mangoes, blueberries, grapes, bananas, passion fruit, tangerines, pomegranates, sugar snaps and ginger.

The central theme of the exhibition is the presentation of the new brand Superfoods from Peru, which aims to showcase the healthy added value and positive effects of Peruvian food products.

A number of activities are planned as part of the new brand presentation and in conjunction with the fair:



Tuesday, February 7, 2017:

18:30 p.m. - Press dinner including presentation of the new Superfoods from Peru brand for journalists and editors not accredited to attend Fruit Logistica.



Wednesday, February 8, 2017:

Official opening of the stand between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.



Thursday, February 9, 2017: 10:00 a.m. - Press conference to present the new Superfoods from Peru brand followed by a smoothie workshop.



As a special surprise guest, soccer player Claudio Pizarro will visit the stand during one of the days of the fair.



Perus climate and geographic conditions favor the cultivation of fruit and vegetables, and fruit and vegetable exports have been growing steadily since the 1990s.

From 2011 to 2015, they grew by 13%. All in all, 36.8% of exports from Peru are in the fruit and vegetable segment.



The top sellers are products that are increasingly found on the plates of health-conscious consumers here as well. The top five are avocados, asparagus, grapes, mangoes and bananas. The most dynamic product, growing 136.6% over the last year, is the blueberry, which is also prized by us here as a superfood.

The countries of the European Union are a significant buyer. From January to November 2016, Peru saw some USD 914 million in fruit and vegetable sales to Europe.

Germany is one of the five largest importers. In 2016, it imported 10.1% more fruit and vegetables from Peru than it did in 2015. Across the board, fruit and vegetable imports grew 1.1% in Germany, while the European average was 0.8%.

With its participation in Fruit Logistica, Peru hopes to secure more than USD 135 million in trade over the next 12 months, a figure similar to its 2016 results.

Last year, 2,884 exhibitors from 83 countries and more than 70,000 visitors from more than 130 nations participated in Fruit Logistica.

ABOUT PROMPERÚ

The Peruvian Commission for Promotion of Exports and Tourism (PROMPERÚ), part of the Ministry of Foreign Commerce and Tourism, is the official body for the promotion and sale of Peruvian products. PROMPERÚ establishes long-term business relationships with partners, customers and media in all relevant source markets.

