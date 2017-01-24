Media Advisory: Correctional Service of Canada invites media to tour Fraser Valley Institution, mother-child program

(firmenpresse) - ABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is inviting the media to tour a vacated mother-child program area in the minimum security annex at Fraser Valley Institution.

Parking is available in the visitor parking of the Annex.

All media will be required to provide government issued identification.

Access to Fraser Valley Institution is strictly under escort only.

Advance registration is required. Please confirm your attendance by 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2017 to .

Be sure to specify which tour you wish to attend.

