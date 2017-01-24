Sales Galleries Open Soon for New Luxury Neighborhoods at the Groves at Orchard Hills(R), Models Debuting This Spring

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Sales Galleries open this month for and , two luxury neighborhoods by Toll Brothers coming to the Villages of Irvine's coveted Groves at . Professionally decorated models for both collections will debut in the spring, giving homebuyers a first opportunity to experience the array of spectacular single-family designs, an enviable location atop the Groves' highest point, and stunning views from many homes. Potential buyers are encouraged to register their interest at for updates on all events and to learn more about these new home opportunities behind the gates of the Groves.

Alta Vista features on pool-sized lots, including one desirable single-story design. Homes include impressive gourmet kitchens, indoor-outdoor living spaces, spacious Great Rooms with fireplace, first-floor bedrooms or versatile parent suites per plan, and much more. Floorplans range from approximately 4,558 up to 7,197 square feet with four to seven plus bedrooms, four and one-half to over 7 baths, plus three to four car garages with prices anticipated from the mid $2 millions.

Bella Vista presents with distinctive architectural styles and open-concept living spaces. Interiors showcase large Great Rooms, stunning fireplaces, dual staircases, gourmet kitchens, upper level bonus rooms in most plans, and desirable indoor-outdoor areas. Spanning from approximately 4,693 to 5,872 square feet, the well-appointed residences offer five bedrooms, five and one-half baths, and three to four car garages with prices anticipated from the high $1 millions.

As part of the homeowners at both collections will enjoy an enviable way of life with access to family friendly parks, inviting trails winding through lush avocado groves, picturesque hiking trails with breathtaking views, and a number of reserved exclusively for those living behind the dramatic gates of the Groves. These include the Resort at the Groves with its sparkling pool, spa, club room, sports courts and more, as well as Hideaway Park and Meadow at the Groves, a new resort-style park opening soon.

The prime Irvine setting enriches lifestyles even more, giving families easy access to great , dining and entertainment at the nearby Orchard Hills Shopping Center, Northpark Plaza and the popular Woodbury Town Center. School-aged residents benefit from inclusion in the highly acclaimed Tustin Unified School District, where they attend , all conveniently close to home. Hicks Canyon Elementary is a California Distinguished School; Orchard Hills School is a 2015 Gold Ribbon School and California Distinguished School; and the elite Beckman High School landed on the Washington Post's "America's Most Challenging High Schools" list, and is also both a California Distinguished School and 2015 Gold Ribbon School. These remarkable educational institutions present signature academic programs, a challenging curriculum, and exceptional teachers who inspire students to achieve and excel.

Orchard Hills, one of the Villages of Irvine created by the Irvine Company, offers residents an opportunity to live in luxury residences within a village where the land is a reflection of Irvine's agricultural heritage. is a retreat for residents who desire residential sophistication, coupled with the tranquility of lush surroundings nestled against the backdrop of Loma Ridge. Destined to become the crown jewel of North Irvine, this naturally breathtaking community is nestled among avocado orchards that are planned to encompass more than 500 acres.

Created by Irvine Company Community Development, the Villages of Irvine®, was recently honored as the "Top-Selling Master Planned Community in the Region" for the fifth straight year and was the only Southern California new home community to rank in the top 10 of the top-selling list. The Villages of Irvine are located in the City of Irvine, ranked by Money Magazine as California's No. 1 city in its 2014 "Best Places to Live" list. ParkScore's honored the master-planned community in 2016 as having the best park system in Southern California -- and eighth best nationwide. The highly-acclaimed master-planned community is renowned for allowing residents to enjoy a unique lifestyle unmatched in the region -- some of the best schools in the state; America's safest city for 11 straight years; abundant open space, parks and recreational opportunities; and world-class dining, entertainment and employment. For more information, please visit .

Homebuyers interested in Alta Vista or Bella Vista at the Groves at Orchard Hills can visit for more information, or contact a New Home Consultant at (949) 720-3234.

To visit Orchard Hills from the 405 or 5 freeways, exit Culver Drive and head east. Follow Culver Drive to enter the village.

