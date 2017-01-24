Best-Selling Pink Flamingo Float Has New Website In Development Says Teddy Shake

Teddy Shake announced today that a new website is in development for their best-selling pink flamingo float.

(firmenpresse) - Since the launch of their 80-inch pink flamingo float just under six months ago, Teddy Shake sales for the inflatable have skyrocketed, exceeding all goals and projections for the final quarter of 2016. With a new year and as the spring and summer approach, a time when demand for the pink flamingo float is expected to increase, Teddy Shake announced today that a new website is in development for their customers.



"We have a new website in development for our popular pink flamingo float," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "This website is not a site where we will sell our inflatable. Our exclusive selling partnership will remain with Amazon.com. What this site will be, is an information source and sharing point for our customers. We want and encourage customers to share their stories and photos of how they are enjoying or flamingo float. Our hope is to provide a space and platform where it is easy to do that through a website."



Nearly 100 customers have left reviews for the [Teddy Shake pink flamingo float](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC), with 100% of those customers writing that they love their [flamingo inflatable](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC). The average review rating for the pink flamingo float is a 4.9 out of 5 stars, with 93% of reviewers giving the flamingo inflatable a perfect five-star review. One five-star review came from a verified purchaser who wrote "This Flamingo float is absolutely amazing. I was so impressed with the thickness and durability of the float. I am a big girl and could fit my whole body on the float to lounge in the sun. Everybody that comes over wants one. It is so fun to play with and comfortable to lay on. You will not be disappointed!!! I want another!!"



The Teddy Shake pink flamingo float is currently priced at $39.99, with free shipping available on purchases of $49 or more.



About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredibly pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."





More information:

http://https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC

PressRelease by

Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

Requests:

Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC



123 S.E. 3rd Ave #427

Miami, FL

United States

Date: 01/24/2017 - 19:01

Language: English

News-ID 519629

Character count: 2422

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

Ansprechpartner: Bailey Anderson

Stadt: Miami, FL



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 24/01/2017



Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease