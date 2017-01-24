Author Malcolm Gladwell to Keynote InsideSales.com's Accelerate '17 Event

(firmenpresse) - SILICON SLOPES, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Sales acceleration software leader announced bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell will deliver the keynote address at Accelerate '17, the world's foremost gathering of senior sales executives.

Scheduled for February 13-16, 2017, at Utah's Snowbird Ski Resort, Accelerate '17 is a TED talk-style event with heavy emphasis on intimate collaboration and sharing of best practices.

"The art and science of sales acceleration is made up of equal parts story-telling and innovation," said InsideSales.com co-founder and CEO Dave Elkington. "Malcolm Gladwell has emerged as one of the most innovative story tellers of the 21st Century. His insights will be of enormous benefit to every attendee at Accelerate 2017. We are delighted to hear what he has to say."

A New Yorker staff writer since 1996, Gladwell is author of five New York Times bestsellers, including 'The Tipping Point' and 'Outliers'. The impact of his writing earned him a spot on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 most influential people.

Since its inception in 2014, Accelerate has evolved into the sales industry's foremost event for senior sales executives to share best practices in lead generation, predictive lead and account scoring, prescriptive sales activities, prescriptive opportunity scoring, pipeline management, predictive forecasting and customer success. This year, hundreds of executives will join industry thought leaders in sharing proven, replicable practices on leveraging data science to grow top-line revenue and significantly boost forecast accuracy.

InsideSales.com offers the industry's first AI-powered predictive sales acceleration platform. Built on Neuralytics, a predictive and prescriptive self-learning engine that drives revenue growth by delivering an optimized experience for both salesperson and buyer. The platform fuels sales rep performance and provides buyer personalization with breakthrough innovations in predictive sales communications, engagement tracking, forecasting and rep motivation. InsideSales.com has received numerous accolades for its technology, including being named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 and Forbes Cloud 100 lists, and earning recognition as one of the fastest growing companies, according to Inc. InsideSales.com enterprise customers include ADP, Microsoft and Groupon.

