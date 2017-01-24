The Association of Passive Optical LAN Announces 2016 APOLAN Award Winners

Honorees showcase innovation, education and promotion of passive optical LAN's growing global adoption

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- The Association for Passive Optical LAN (), a non-profit organization that is driving adoption and educating the market about the advantages of passive optical Local Area Network (LAN), today announced the winners of the 2016 APOLAN Awards. These awards recognize member companies that have embraced the Association's mission to educate, advocate and promote the global adoption of passive optical LANs. Honorees were recognized at the APOLAN annual member meeting awards ceremony on January 24 at the .

"This year's award honorees truly exemplify APOLAN's mission and truly encapsulate the innovation and business expertise of our members in driving adoption and education in the market about the technical and economic advantages of passive optical LAN technology," said APOLAN President and Chairman Thomas C. Ruvarac. "The results of their talents have had a strong and widespread impact on the adoption of this important technology and the continued success of in the industry as a whole. Congratulations to all honorees."

The awards were presented in three categories: Innovation, Education and Promotion. The 2016 APOLAN Award winners and finalists are:

Recognizes APOLAN member companies that have implemented learning initiatives to contribute to the education of passive optical LAN and its benefits.

, , and for POL two-day training course at BICSI

with supporting member company for AIA PON training course and the 2nd Annual Hospitality POL Seminar: Delivering the Future Flexible Hotel Event.

Recognizes APOLAN member companies that have promoted innovative advancements to meet industry technical challenges.

with supporting member companies and for AROONA-POL

with supporting member company for Delaware North Headquarters Mixed-Use Development

with supporting member companies and for POL implementation at the National Museum of African American History and Culture - Smithsonian

Recognizes APOLAN member companies that have implemented promotion initiatives to contribute with the awareness of passive optical LAN and its benefits.

. with supporting member companies and for Huawei Connect 2016

with supporting member company for POL Deployment at VT International's U.S. Headquarters and International POL Expansion

For more information about the APOLAN or the 2016 APOLAN Awards, please visit

The Association for Passive Optical LAN is a non-profit organization that is driving adoption, and educating the market about the technical and economic advantages of passive optical LAN technology. Through its members comprised of manufacturers, distributors, integrators and consulting companies actively involved in the marketplace, the Association hopes to help design engineers, architects, building owners, CIOs and IT departments succeed with passive optical LAN. For more information, visit





