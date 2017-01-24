CSE: 2017-0114 - Fundamental Change - Bama Gold Corp./Whattozee Networks Inc.

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Whattozee Networks Inc., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Bama Gold Corp. has been approved for listing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at thecse.com

The symbol BMA will be delisted at the close on January 24, 2017. Whattozee Networks Inc. will begin trading on January 25, 2017.

The company also announced a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a three (3) old to one (1) new basis. Any fraction of a share will be rounded down to the nearest whole number.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 5,148,407.

New Listing: Whattozee Networks Inc.

Trading Date: January 25, 2017

Record Date for Consolidation: January 27, 2017

New Symbol: WTZ

New CUSIP: 96254Y 10 6

New ISIN: CA 96254Y 10 6 0

Boardlot: TBD

Business Sector: Technology

