       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Investment Services & Trading


CSE: 2017-0114 - Fundamental Change - Bama Gold Corp./Whattozee Networks Inc.

ID: 519637
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Whattozee Networks Inc., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Bama Gold Corp. has been approved for listing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at thecse.com

The symbol BMA will be delisted at the close on January 24, 2017. Whattozee Networks Inc. will begin trading on January 25, 2017.

The company also announced a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a three (3) old to one (1) new basis. Any fraction of a share will be rounded down to the nearest whole number.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 5,148,407.

New Listing: Whattozee Networks Inc.

Trading Date: January 25, 2017

Record Date for Consolidation: January 27, 2017

New Symbol: WTZ

New CUSIP: 96254Y 10 6

New ISIN: CA 96254Y 10 6 0

Boardlot: TBD

Business Sector: Technology

Contacts:
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Listings
(416) 367-7340



More information:
http://www.thecse.com



Keywords (optional):

canadian-securities-exchange-cse,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/24/2017 - 18:41
Language: English
News-ID 519637
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 31

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Investment Services & Trading




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.744
Registriert Heute: 21
Registriert Gestern: 31
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 219


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z