Focus Graphite Reports a 26% Increase in Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources at its Lac Knife Flake Graphite Project, Quebec

Focus Graphite Inc. (TSX VENTURE: FMS)(OTCQX: FCSMF)(FRANKFURT: FKC) ("Focus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for its 100%-owned Lac Knife flake graphite project, located 27 km south of Fermont, in the Cote-Nord administrative region of northeastern Quebec. The updated Mineral Resource Estimate is based on 231 drill holes totalling 22,505 metres of historic and recent drilling and has been prepared by AGP Mining Consultants Inc. in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" (NI 43-101).

Highlights:

At the 3% Cg cut-off grade, Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are now estimated at 12.1 million tonnes grading 14.64% Cg (Table 1). Additionally, there are 2.3 million tonnes of Inferred resources at 16.20 % Cg (Tables 1 and 2).

Table 1. Lac Knife Mineral Resource Estimate (at) 3.0 % Cg cut-off

Focus Graphite President and CEO Gary Economo stated: "This second increase in Measured and Indicated resources since 2014 continues to reflect the quality our Lac Knife flake graphite deposit and is another positive step supporting the development of the Lac Knife project."

The update to the Mineral Resource Estimate is based on the addition of the 2014 exploration and definition drilling programs that added 65 new drill holes of which 41 targeted the Lac Knife deposit's southern extension. The additional 4,871 metres of drilling successfully achieved the objectives of delineating the expansion of the mineralized zones to the south and to upgrade the quality of existing Inferred resources to the Indicated category. This resource update is now supported by a total of 231 drill holes totalling 22,505 metres of historic and recent drilling.

As shown in Table 2 below, the resource tonnage increased by 26% in the Measured and Indicated category from 9.6 million tonnes grading 14.77% Cg in the Lac Knife project Feasibility Study2 ("FEAS") to 12.1 million tonnes grading 14.64% Cg in this new update. This translated to an increase of 25% of in-situ graphite from 1.414 million tonnes to 1.771 million tonnes.

Table 2: Sensitivity to cut-off change and comparison to previous estimate (2014)

In the Inferred resource category, the tonnage decreased by 26% from 3.1 million tonnes in the FEAS to 2.3 million tonnes in this resource update. The Inferred resource category average grade increased from 13.25% Cg to 16.20% Cg. This resulted in a reduction of 9% of in-situ graphite in this category from 411,000 tonnes down to 372,000 tonnes. These overall changes in the resources resulted from converting most of the 2.5 million tonnes of Inferred resources in the FEAS resource constraining shell to the Measured and Indicated categories, and also by extending the deposit to the south adding an additional 2.3 million tonnes of Inferred resources in the revised South Central Zone. (See Figure 1).

Figure 1. Isometric representation of the major mineralized zones with resource constraining shell :

This update is not deemed material by the Company. Details on the Mineral Resource Estimation methodology are given in the notes below.

Notes on Mineral Resource Estimation Methodology

Lac Knife Project

The Lac Knife project comprises 57 map-designated claims covering 2,986.31 ha located in Esmanville Township (NTS map sheet 23B/11), 27 km south-southwest of the iron-mining town of Fermont, in the Cote-Nord administrative region of Quebec. Focus acquired a 100% interest in the project in October 2010. A map showing the location of the Lac Knife project is available on the company's website at .

The mineralization at Lac Knife is hosted in biotite-quartz-feldspar paragneiss and schist of the Nault Formation, in association with iron formations of the Wabush Formation. These are equivalent to the lower Proterozoic Labrador Trough rocks affected by the late Proterozoic Grenvillian orogeny. High grade metamorphism and folding associated with the Grenvillian orogeny has resulted in the formation of important concentrations of graphite dominated by value-enhanced large flakes.

Sampling, Assaying and QA/QC

The entire drill cores were logged at the Lac Knife camp and shipped to IOS' facilities in Saguenay, Quebec for sample preparation. Two slabs of about 1/4 of the 4-inch diameter PQ core were sawed parallel on each side of the central axis of the core. One of the slabs was earmarked for geochemical analysis while the other slab was kept as a witness sample. Center parts of the core are kept for possible subsequent uses. The samples are mostly 1.5 metres in length with variances from 0.5 m to 1.8 m. Slab samples were dried before processing for density measurement, crushing and grinding at the IOS sample preparation laboratory.

Once prepared, the samples were sent to the Consortium de Recherche Appliquee en Traitement et Transformation des Substances Minerales ("COREM"), an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 certified facility located in Quebec-City, for graphitic carbon (Cg) analysis using LECO high frequency combustion method with infrared measurement (internal analytical code LSA-M-B10 for graphitic carbon; ISO 9686:2004). For the measurement of graphitic carbon, the sample is pre-treated with nitric acid, placed in a LECO capsule and introduced in the furnace (1,380 degrees C) in an oxygen atmosphere. Carbon is oxidized to CO2. After the removal of moisture, gas (CO2) is measured by an infrared detector and a computerized system calculates the concentration of graphitic carbon (% Cg). Total sulphur was also analyzed by LECO (code LSA-M-B41). For sulphur determinations, the sample is placed in a LECO capsule and introduced in the furnace (1,380 degrees C) until sulphur is oxidized to SO2. After the removal of moisture, gas (SO2) is measured by an infrared detector and a computerized system calculates the concentration of total sulphur (% S).

Under the QA/QC program, about 10% of the samples were analyzed by COREM for total (code LSA-M-B45), organic (code LSA-M-B58), inorganic (code LSA-M-B11) and graphitic (code LSA-M-B10) carbon as well as for total sulphur. Duplicates of these samples were also sent to ACTLABS Laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario (ISO/IEC 17025:2005 with CAN-P-1579) for graphitic carbon (code 5D - C Graphitic) and total sulphur (code 4F - S Combustion infrared detection) determinations and for 35 multi-element analysis using ICP methods (code 1E2 - Aqua Regia). IOS introduced standards, duplicates (sawing, crushing or grinding duplicates) and blank samples into each batch of core samples as part of the QA/QC program.

Qualified Persons

Pierre Desautels, P.Geo. Principal Resource Geologist of AGP Mining Consultants Inc. Qualified Person under NI 43-101 who is independent of the Company, has prepared and authorized the release of the mineral resource estimates presented herein. Willie Hamilton, Eng., Senior Mining Engineer of AGP Mining Consultants Inc. and Qualified Person under NI 43-101 guidelines has reviewed the technical content of the News Release.

Mr. Marc-Andre Bernier, M.Sc, P.Geo (Quebec and Ontario), a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is an advanced exploration and mining company with an objective of producing graphite concentrate at its wholly-owned Lac Knife flake graphite deposit located 27 km south of Fermont, Quebec. In a second stage, to meet Quebec stakeholder interests of transformation within the province and to add shareholder value, Focus is evaluating the feasibility of producing value added graphite products including battery-grade spherical graphite.

The Lac Knife project hosts a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource(i) of 12.1 million tonnes grading 14.64% Cg (447,000 tonnes Measured (at) 21.45% Cg and 11,654,000 tonnes Indicated (at) 14.38% Cg) as natural flake graphite with an additional Inferred Mineral Resource(i) of 2.3 million tonnes grading 16.20% Cg. Focus' goal is to assume an industry leadership position by becoming a low-cost producer of technology-grade graphite concentrate.

The Feasibility Study filed with SEDAR () on August 8, 2014 for the Lac Knife Project indicates the project is economically viable and has the potential to become a low cost graphite concentrate producer based on 7.86 million tonnes of Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves(ii) grading 15.13% Cg included in the Mineral Resource (429,000 tonnes Proven (at) 23.61% Cg and 7,428,000 tonnes Probable (at) 14.64% Cg).

On May 27, 2014, the Company announced the potential for high value added sales in the Li-ion battery sector following battery coin cell tests performed on Spherical Graphite ("SPG") produced from the Lac Knife graphite concentrate. Testing measured the performance metrics and confirmed Focus' capability to tailor lithium ion battery-anode-grade graphite and value added products to meet the most stringent customer specifications.

On February 26, 2015, the Company announced the results from independent laboratory testing that indicated Coated Spherical Graphite ("CSPG") produced from Lac Knife concentrate outperformed synthetic graphite anodes for use in lithium-ion batteries.

On November 25, 2015, the Company announced results from independent laboratory testing that reported "zero loss" in long-term battery anode cycle testing of high purity CSPG produced from Lac Knife concentrate.

On March 31, 2016, the Company announced the introduction of a high conductivity graphite cathode material produced from expanded Lac Knife graphite and exhibiting twice the conductivity of cathodes versus standard grades of synthetic and natural flake graphite used in commercially available lithium-ion batteries.

On August 8, 2016, the Company announced it has successfully purified fine flake graphite - sourced at its wholly owned Lac Knife, Quebec deposit - from 95% to 99.99% purity using a proprietary energy efficient purification process. Attaining a 99.99% purity level from fine graphite flake is significant. Focus now has the technology to economically purify low value fine flake graphite or, "fines" to a high value material needed for the production of lithium-ion batteries.

On August 17, 2016, the Company reported that the maiden core drilling program conducted at its wholly-owned Lac Tetepisca graphite project in 2014 intersected significant subsurface graphitic mineralisation along the trend of the Manicouagan-Ouest Graphitic Corridor including in hole LT-14-04 which intersected 103.9 m (true thickness) grading 10.25% Cg.

On August 24, 2016, the Company released channel sampling results from its wholly-owned Lac Tetepisca Nord graphite project. An 86.8 m long trench crosscut 67.2 m grading 6.75% Cg.

On November 21, 2016, the Company and Joint-Venture partner SOQUEM Inc. reported high hydrometallurgical recoveries of rare earth elements (REE) from the Kwyjibo REE project. The extraction rate from rare earth concentrate is approximately 90% for all REE within the Magnetitite Mineralization Type (MM1). The relatively simple metallurgical flowsheet is a distinctive feature of the Kwyjibo project among peer rare earth elements projects.

On January 20, 2017, the Company released the results of its 2016 infill and extension drilling program at its wholly-owned Lac Tetepisca graphite project including in Hole LT-16-32 which intersected 102.1 m (true thickness) grading 10.7% Cg.

Focus Graphite is a technology-oriented graphite mining development company with a vision for building long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Focus also holds a significant equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc.

(i) Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

(ii) The Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are inclusive of those Mineral Resources modified to produce Mineral Reserves. The reference point for the Mineral Reserve Estimate is the mill feed.

For more information about Focus Graphite, please visit .

Forward Looking Statement

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: (i) volatile stock price; (ii) the general global markets and economic conditions; (iii) the possibility of write-downs and impairments; (iv) the risk associated with exploration, development and operations of mineral deposits; (v) the risk associated with establishing title to mineral properties and assets; (vi) the risks associated with entering into joint ventures; (vii) fluctuations in commodity prices; (viii) the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of exploration, development and production; (ix) competition faced by the Company in securing experienced personnel and financing; (x) access to adequate infrastructure to support mining, processing, development and exploration activities; (xi) the risks associated with changes in the mining regulatory regime governing the Company; (xii) the risks associated with the various environmental regulations the Company is subject to; (xiii) risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; (xiv) risks related to potential conflicts of interest; (xv) the reliance on key personnel; (xvi) liquidity risks; and (xvii) the risk of potential dilution through the issue of common shares. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, continued exploration activities, no material adverse change in metal prices, exploration and development plans proceeding in accordance with plans and such plans achieving their stated expected outcomes, receipt of required regulatory approvals, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information has been provided for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business, operations and exploration plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this News Release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

Comments on this PressRelease