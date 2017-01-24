Surface Plasmon Resonance Techniques Article Reveals Insight For Bioscientists

BitsizeBio.com publishes an article revealing a new insight for bioscientists about Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) techniques.

(firmenpresse) - BitesizeBio.com has published a new article entitled, "Examining Cell Interactions with Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) and Identifying Epitopes using SPR-Mass Spectrometry (MS)", which sheds light on the most important aspects of surface plasmon resonance techniques for bioscientists.



BitesizeBio is used by individual scientists and companies to share their wisdom, know-how and solutions, to creating what has been called "The Missing Manual for Bioscientists". BitesizeBio.com is used, loved and depended-upon by hundreds of thousands of bioscientists each month and other interested individuals.



The full article can be viewed at [http://bitesizebio.com/32913/new-surface-plasmon-r...](http://bitesizebio.com/32913/new-surface-plasmon-resonance-spr-application-technique)



The article includes several interesting pieces of information, one in particular is that SPR and mass spectroscopy (MS) can be combined and run in one experiment. This should be of particular interest to bioscientists because it saves the researcher time and valuable sample.



One of the most important piece of information the article tries to convey and communicate is that SPR can be used for a multitude of new applicationsoutside of the traditional binding kinetics. The best example of this is perhaps found in the following extract:



'Surface plasmon resonance (SPR) offers highly efficient, label-free detection for quantifying biomolecular interactions in real-time. Two exciting SPR variants that have sprung up in recent years are SPR for cellular analysis and SPR-mass spectrometry (SPR-MS). SPR for cellular analysis allows you to study how cells attach to different substrates and each other, while SPR-mass spectrometry enables you to perform full antigen and epitope characterization.'



In discussing the article's creation, Dr. Amanda Welch, Editorial Manager at BitesizeBio.com said, "This article will educate our readers on the latest developments in SPR techniques. We are especially pleased that the tools mentioned in this article will expand our readers ability to answer tricky scientific questions."





BitesizeBio.com welcomes comments and questions from readers, in relation to the article, which is published as part of its Sponsored Education series. This particular article was published with the kind support of [Reichert Technologies](http://www.reichertspr.com/). Reichert Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) Systems provide robust, reliable precision instruments to investigate molecular interactions in real time without the need to label molecules.



Readers interested in this article may also likely find interest in another recently published article, [http://www.bitesizebio.com/31665/spr-instrument-tr...](http://www.bitesizebio.com/31665/spr-instrument-troubleshooting-surface-plasmon-resonance-assay-technology)





http://bitesizebio.com



