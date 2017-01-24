EXEL INDUSTRIES :2016-2017 first-quarter revenue Recession in Agricultural Spraying in France

2016-2017 first-quarter revenue

Recession in Agricultural Spraying in France





2016-2017 2016-2017 Change of

2015-2016 Current Constant Current

consolidation consolidation consolidation

scope scope scope

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

First-quarter

revenue (October

to December) in

m? 135.5 134.5 120.7 -1%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Agricultural

Spraying 65.7 62.9 49.1 -4%



Sugar Beet

Harvesters 12.0 15.3 15.3 28%



Spraying and

Watering for 9.2

Garden 10.1 9.2 -9%



Industrial 47.1

Spraying 47.8 47.1 -1%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



*Constant scope = 2015-2016 current scope excluding ET Works acquired in January

2016



Revenue for the first quarter of 2016-2017 (October to December 2016) was ?134

million, identical to the same quarter 2015-2016.

At constant consolidation scope, revenue was ?120.7 million, a drop of ?14.8

million largely due to Agricultural Spraying. As predicted, the recession in

agriculture in France has been severe, while growth was significant in Russia,



Ukraine and Australia.



* Agricultural Spraying



Agricultural spraying in France and the United States remained in the strong

grip of recession during the first quarter. The positive effect from the Macron

Law occurred the previous year. As a consequence, at constant consolidation

scope excluding ET Works (USA) there was a ?16.5 million decline in revenue.



* Sugar Beet Harvesters



Volume here was better than last year, and sales took off largely thanks to

Russia and Ukraine. First-quarter revenue rose ?3.3 million.

The outlook for revenue is better than last year, with the recovery plans in

Russia and Ukraine along with an increase in hectares planted in Europe

following the agreement reached between sugar producers and beet producers.



* Spraying and Watering for Garden



Revenue is in line with the same quarter last year, bearing in mind that the

first quarter generally accounts for 10% of yearly revenue.

This Q1 was devoted to making logistical preparations for new distribution

contracts.



* Industrial Spraying



Revenue is in line with last year, with a large order book that should create

revenue throughout the 2016-2017 fiscal year.

Staff have been working on the merger of Kremlin-Rexson and Sames Technologie,

enabling the new entity to speed development of our Industrial Spraying business

in its various markets.







* Outlook and Strategy



Guerric Ballu, CEO of EXEL Industries Group, noted:



"The first quarter showed the ongoing recession in agricultural spraying in

France and the USA, as well as good performance from the other businesses. Our

subsidiary ET Works has started to benefit from the Group's marketing synergies,

and for the first time sold agricultural self-propelled sprayers in Ukraine,

through the Berthoud Agricole network.

Matrot Equipements and Hardi Evrard have the project to merge, in order to

optimize their manufacturing and customer contact.

Sugar Beet Harvesters have been buoyed by the stimulus programs in Russia and

Ukraine.

The reorganization of Industrial Spraying via merger will increase our synergies

and competitiveness in all markets worldwide, and help us serve our customers

better. This merger will create a leader among the large global companies in

this sector.



All Garden employees are now involved in implementing new distribution

contracts, which will greatly give access to countries in Europe where Hozelock

products were not before, and that will impact the revenue from February

onward.



In line with our growth strategy, we continue to carry out our innovation policy

in all of our business lines, with new products launched on the markets in the

Watering and Gardening activity with the Super Hose and Pice Power, and in the

Industrial Spraying activity with the Infinistream and the electrostatic

chemical conversion for spraying aluminium sheets.

In the agricultural business, all our brands will be represented at the next

SIMA in February 2017, featuring many innovations, including a carbon-fiber

spraying ramp, sprayers by drones, adjustable ground clearance, spraying

equipements for straddle tractors, and fully automatic truck filling for

cleaner loader in the Suger Bettes Harvesters business.





New fiscal year: new basis of comparison



The Annual General Meeting on January 12, 2016 agreed that, from the 2015-2016

fiscal year onwards, the EXEL Industries group's fiscal year would end on

September 30.

This will mean a 13-month fiscal year for 2015-2016. Thus, fiscal year

2016-2017 will begin October 1, 2016 and end September 30, 2017. The quarters

will henceforth be the calendar quarters.



+------------------------+------------------------+

|September 2015 - August |October 2015 - September|

| 2016 | 2016 |

+----------------------------+------------------------+------------------------+

|Annual revenue in m? | 759.2 | 770.8 |

+----------------------------+------------------------+------------------------+

|Agricultural Spraying | 361.4 | 365.7 |

| | | |

|Sugar Beet Harvesters | 108.7 | 116.3 |

| | | |

|Spraying and Watering for | | |

|Garden | 97.6 | 96.9 |

| | | |

|Industrial Spraying | 191.5 | 191.9 |

+----------------------------+------------------------+------------------------+



Next event: Annual Ordinary General Meeting: February 9, 2017

2016-2017 first-half revenue: April 20, 2017





+----------+---------+---------+---------+---------+---------+---------+----------+

|EXEL | | | | | | |2015/2016 |

|Industries|2009/2010|2010/2011|2011/2012|2012/2013|2013/2014|2014/2015| (12 |

| | | | | | | | months) |

+----------+---------+---------+---------+---------+---------+---------+----------+

|Revenue in| | | | | | | |

|millions | 384.4 | 430.1 | 525.3 | 740.2 | 775.4 | 725.2 | 770.8 |

|of euros | | | | | | | |

+----------+---------+---------+---------+---------+---------+---------+----------+





About EXEL Industries: www.exel-industries.com, (at)EXEL_Industries



EXEL Industries' main businesses are agricultural sprayers (world leader) and

industrial spraying. The Group also competes in the consumer watering products

market (European leader) and in sugar beet harvesters (world leader). EXEL

Industries is continually expanding its markets by means of constant innovation

and an international strategy. EXEL Industries employs around 3,750 people

spread over 29 countries on 5 continents.



NYSE-Euronext Paris, SRD Long, CAC Mid&Small 190

EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index (Ticker EXE / ISIN FR0004527638)



This press release is available in French and English on the website, Facebook

and Twitter.

The SFAF presentation is available at www.exel-industries.com.







