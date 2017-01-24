Rezidor's Nominating Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2017 established

In accordance with the decision made by the Annual General Meeting on 21 April

2016, Rezidor's Nominating Committee was established in October 2016. Based on

the list of shareholders as per 31 August 2016, the three largest known

shareholders were contacted, each of which was offered the possibility to

appoint one representative to the Nominating Committee.



On December 7, 2016, HNA Tourism Group Co, Ltd. ("HNA") announced the successful

completion of its purchase of Carlson Hotels Inc. from Carlson Hospitality

Group, Inc. This transaction included Carlson's stake in Rezidor, representing

51.3% of outstanding shares. After the closing of this transaction, HNA informed

Rezidor that it was to replace Carlson's representative on the Nominating

Committee with Mr. Charles Mobus. The other two representatives, Tomas Risbecker

representing AMF Försäkring och Fonder, and Fredrik Carlsson representing

Provobis Holding AB, remain the same. The members of the Nominating Committee

have appointed Mr. Mobus to chair the committee.



The Nominating Committee shall prepare and submit proposals to the Annual

General Meeting regarding the number of Board members to be elected, the

election of the Chairman and other members of the Board, remuneration of the

Board members and any remuneration for committee work, election of Chairman for

the Annual General Meeting, election of auditors (when applicable) and fees paid

to them and suggestion for rules for appointing the Nominating Committee for the

Annual General Meeting 2018.



Rezidor Hotel Group AB's Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday, 28 April

2017 at the Radisson Blu Royal Viking Hotel, Vasagatan 1 in Stockholm.



Shareholders who would like to submit proposals to the Nominating Committee may

do so no later than 28 February 2017 via email to



nominatingcommittee(at)rezidor.com.



Notes to Editors:

The Rezidor Hotel Group is one of the most dynamic hotel companies in the world

and a member of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. The group features a portfolio

of approximately 475 hotels in operation or under development with 104,000 rooms

in over 80 countries.



Rezidor operates the core brands Radisson Blu and Park Inn by Radisson in

Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), along with the Club Carlson loyalty

program for frequent hotel guests. In early 2014 and together with Carlson,

Rezidor has launched the new brands Radisson RED (lifestyle select) and Quorvus

Collection (luxury). Since 2016, Rezidor also owns 49% of prizeotel. Rezidor has

an industry-leading Responsible Business Program and was awarded one the World's

Most Ethical Companies by the US think tank Ethisphere.



In November 2006, Rezidor was listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden. HNA

Tourism Group Co., Ltd., a division of HNA Group Co., Ltd., a Fortune Global

500 company with operations across aviation, tourism, hospitality, finance, and

online services among other sectors, is since December 2016 the majority

shareholder.



The corporate office of The Rezidor Hotel Group is based in Brussels, Belgium.



For more information, visit www.rezidor.com

Twitter (at)carlsonrezidor

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/2364

Instagram www.instagram.com/rezidor_ourpromise







