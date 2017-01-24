Rezidor's Nominating Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2017 established

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
In accordance with the decision made by the Annual General Meeting on 21 April
2016, Rezidor's Nominating Committee was established in October 2016. Based on
the list of shareholders as per 31 August 2016, the three largest known
shareholders were contacted, each of which was offered the possibility to
appoint one representative to the Nominating Committee.
On December 7, 2016, HNA Tourism Group Co, Ltd. ("HNA") announced the successful
completion of its purchase of Carlson Hotels Inc. from Carlson Hospitality
Group, Inc. This transaction included Carlson's stake in Rezidor, representing
51.3% of outstanding shares. After the closing of this transaction, HNA informed
Rezidor that it was to replace Carlson's representative on the Nominating
Committee with Mr. Charles Mobus. The other two representatives, Tomas Risbecker
representing AMF Försäkring och Fonder, and Fredrik Carlsson representing
Provobis Holding AB, remain the same. The members of the Nominating Committee
have appointed Mr. Mobus to chair the committee.
The Nominating Committee shall prepare and submit proposals to the Annual
General Meeting regarding the number of Board members to be elected, the
election of the Chairman and other members of the Board, remuneration of the
Board members and any remuneration for committee work, election of Chairman for
the Annual General Meeting, election of auditors (when applicable) and fees paid
to them and suggestion for rules for appointing the Nominating Committee for the
Annual General Meeting 2018.
Rezidor Hotel Group AB's Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday, 28 April
2017 at the Radisson Blu Royal Viking Hotel, Vasagatan 1 in Stockholm.
Shareholders who would like to submit proposals to the Nominating Committee may
do so no later than 28 February 2017 via email to
nominatingcommittee(at)rezidor.com.
For further information, kindly contact:
Jenny Winkler, General Counsel and Secretary of the Board
Tel: +32 2 702 9308
E-mail: jenny.winkler(at)carlsonrezidor.com
Notes to Editors:
The Rezidor Hotel Group is one of the most dynamic hotel companies in the world
and a member of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. The group features a portfolio
of approximately 475 hotels in operation or under development with 104,000 rooms
in over 80 countries.
Rezidor operates the core brands Radisson Blu and Park Inn by Radisson in
Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), along with the Club Carlson loyalty
program for frequent hotel guests. In early 2014 and together with Carlson,
Rezidor has launched the new brands Radisson RED (lifestyle select) and Quorvus
Collection (luxury). Since 2016, Rezidor also owns 49% of prizeotel. Rezidor has
an industry-leading Responsible Business Program and was awarded one the World's
Most Ethical Companies by the US think tank Ethisphere.
In November 2006, Rezidor was listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden. HNA
Tourism Group Co., Ltd., a division of HNA Group Co., Ltd., a Fortune Global
500 company with operations across aviation, tourism, hospitality, finance, and
online services among other sectors, is since December 2016 the majority
shareholder.
The corporate office of The Rezidor Hotel Group is based in Brussels, Belgium.
For more information, visit www.rezidor.com
Twitter (at)carlsonrezidor
LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/2364
Instagram www.instagram.com/rezidor_ourpromise
