Sensiba San Filippo Acquires Slater Moffat

Fast Growing Accounting Firm Expands Service and Geographical Reach

(firmenpresse) - PLEASANTON, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- LLP (SSF), a leading Northern California-based accounting and business consulting firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Slater Moffat Associates, LLP, a Fresno-based CPA firm. The acquisition will include the onboarding of Slater Moffat Partners, John Slater and John Moffat, to the SSF Partner Group, as well as their staff of approximately eighteen individuals.

Located in Fresno, CA, Slater Moffat is a full service accounting firm offering tax, accounting and consulting assistance to both individuals and closely-held businesses. Slater Moffat's specialization in agribusiness, real estate, closely-held businesses, forensic accounting and business valuation will strengthen SSF's existing practice and serve to expand those services in both Fresno and the Bay Area.

"This acquisition is a very exciting move for both firms," said John Sensiba, Managing Partner of Sensiba San Filippo. "SSF is thrilled to expand our geographical presence into the Fresno area and add an incredibly talented and specialized group of individuals to our team. The values and work ethic at Slater Moffat mirror our core values at SSF, and we look forward to a strong partnership and the opportunity to provide both our client bases with increased specialization and robust service."

"Joining SSF is a tremendous step for Slater Moffat," said John Slater, Founding Partner of Slater Moffat Associates. "We strive to provide our clients with strongly personalized service, and by joining SSF, we are granted the opportunity to continue that same service while simultaneously offering the increased benefits and services of a larger firm. Slater Moffat's culture and strong work ethic have been paramount to our success, and we could not be more pleased to join a firm that perfectly fits our founding principles and ideals."

"We are very excited to embark on this next chapter for our firm," said John Moffat, Founding Partner of Slater Moffat Associates. "We feel blessed to not only have the opportunity to increase the career opportunities for our staff, but to provide our clients with enhanced services and expertise to help them further their personal and business objectives. Our firms share many of the same values and both exhibit a strong commitment to our clients, employees and our communities. We have already shown terrific synergy and we truly look forward to sharing this next chapter with SSF."

With 40 years of experience, Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF) ranks among the region's top 10 public accounting firms. Offering comprehensive assurance, tax and consulting services, the Firm has global expertise with a regional focus. As a member of Morison KSI, SSF is a part of an international association of affiliated accounting firms that supports their clients' global business needs in over 88 countries. Headquartered in Pleasanton, the Firm has offices in Oakland, San Mateo, San Jose, Morgan Hill, San Francisco and now Fresno. For more information, visit .

