Bill Neylan Interview TaxMax Sponsor at MarketPlace Master Dealership Series

Marketplace Master continues it's "media center interviews" video series with auto dealer personality Bill Neylan of TaxMax

(firmenpresse) - DallasMarketPlaceMaster.com has signed TaxMax as an official sponsor for the Marketplace Master Convention and Expo - Dealership Series. The event will take place at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas, Texas on Sept 7, 8 and 9, 2017.



With a portfolio of over 3,000 car dealerships nationwide, [Tax Refund Services (TRS) Tax Max](https://www.taxmax.com/TRSTaxMax/Index.aspx) has been the leading tax consultant in the auto industry since 1995. Tax Max helps dealerships sell more cars, capture higher down payments, reduce repossession rates and lock customers into the deal.



The successful Tax Max program, used to process electronic tax return filing through the auto and retail industry, has been used by thousands of dealers in all 50 states throughout the country over the past many years. Today, Tax Max is the nations largest electronic filer for the retail industry. Years of experience in fast and accurate processing, banking relations, and IRS relations/regulations assure that this program will work for the auto dealer, every time.



W-2s provided from dealer customers are sent to TaxMax who then process it with the IRS. TaxMax accepts and handles all IRS liability. When the IRS releases the funds, the funds are sent to the dealership, allowing customers to quickly buy from dealers with their tax refund.



Tax Max has a strong focus on customer service and the true accuracy of tax preparation. TRS Tax Max offers services where funds can be available the minute the IRS releases the funds. With every tax return, there is the flexibility as to how fast the refund is received as well as how the funds are sent to the dealership. The dealer has the ability to customize and select what fits each deal, including the ability to print a check on site which puts the refund check directly into the dealers hands the minute that the check is ready.



Youtube Link: https://youtu.be/yhBfwGruixg



