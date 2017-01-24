Media Advisory: Technical briefing on Phoenix pay system

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Members of the media are invited to a technical briefing on the latest steps taken to address issues with the Phoenix pay system.

Senior officials will deliver remarks and answer questions from the media.

Notes to editor / news director:

The phone number for joining the teleconference will be provided upon registration.

