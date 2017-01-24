Melbourne SEO Local Keyword Optimization Digital Marketing Services Launched

TopEnd Marketing, a Melbourne-based digital marketing agency, launched a range of updated SEO services for local businesses. The company provides full keyword optimization and niche-focused marketing services, as well as a wide variety of SEO, social media marketing, and lead generation solutions.
Internet marketing has grown considerably over the past decade, with more and more businesses looking to leverage the immense marketing potential of the internet. Recent studies show that more than 90% of clients have used online reviews and internet searches to find products and services, thus making it essential for businesses to have a solid online visibility.
Google search optimization is an important aspect of overall digital marketing, as it is through the search giant that most people find businesses and services. Search engine optimization (SEO) has become a key focus for businesses looking to increase organic traffic to their website, with recent Google updates focusing on local searches, keyword relevance and on-page optimization.
For businesses aspiring to attract more clients, finding the optimum niche and optimizing the content on the webpage to respond to relevant keywords is crucial. TopEnd Marketing provides keyword optimization services in full compliance with the latest Google updates, in an effort to help local businesses find their ideal niche and tailor their services to best respond to their clients needs.
The Melbourne SEO agency also offers extensive SEO consultation services, focusing on using established marketing strategies to generate interest in their clients website. The company provides fully-customized SEO services using tried-and-tested principles practised by other successful SEO experts responsible for brands like Bob Proctor and Tai Lopez.
For increased digital marketing effectiveness, the company offers monthly analysis reports to empower their clients to become more knowledgeable on the status of their online presence and reputation, as well as to remedy any potential flaws before they result in actual business loss.
TopEnd Marketing also provides other digital marketing services, including web design and mobile optimization, lead generation, and social media marketing.
