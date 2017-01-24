       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Oil & Gas


Trump's KXL executive order mutually beneficial for Canada and United States

KXL another step towards accessing global customers for Canadian oil

ID: 519659
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Today's executive order advancing the Keystone XL (KXL) Pipeline Project is a major economic step forward for Canada, the United States and for North American energy security.

Now more than ever, Canada needs access to new customers to the east, south and west. The Canadian oil and natural gas industry has been facing challenges to maintain competiveness at home and abroad and pipeline approvals advance opportunities to make Canada an attractive place for investment.

All but one per cent of Canada's oil goes to the United States. It is important that we continue to serve our number one customer while we continue to look to add more global customers. CAPP and its members are committed to continue their work with the U.S. government to ensure we achieve mutual energy, economic and environmental success.

By accessing new customers in new markets Canadian oil producers can get a better world-price for their products.

Global demand for energy is expected to increase by 30 per cent through 2040, almost a quarter of that total energy demand is expected to come from oil.

Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers quotes: Tim McMillan - president and CEO, CAPP

Supporting Information:

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) represents companies, large and small, that explore for, develop and produce natural gas and crude oil throughout Canada. CAPP's member companies produce about 85 per cent of Canada's natural gas and crude oil. CAPP's associate members provide a wide range of services that support the upstream crude oil and natural gas industry. Together CAPP's members and associate members are an important part of a national industry with revenues from crude oil and natural gas production of about $120 billion a year. CAPP's mission, on behalf of the Canadian upstream crude oil and natural gas industry, is to advocate for and enable economic competitiveness and safe, environmentally and socially responsible performance.

Contacts:


Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers
Chelsie Klassen
403-267-1151



More information:
http://www.capp.ca/Pages/default.aspx#IHPTdu5Eto6d



Keywords (optional):

canadian-association-of-petroleum-producers-capp,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/24/2017 - 21:09
Language: English
News-ID 519659
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP)
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA


Number of hits: 44

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Oil & Gas




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.745
Registriert Heute: 22
Registriert Gestern: 31
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 158


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z