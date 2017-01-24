Zen Windows Austin is awarded the Angie's List "Super Service Award" for the 3rd straight year for customer reviewed exemplary service to their replacement windows customers in Austin Tx. This award is especially harder to achieve since Angie's List membership exponentially grew this year.
(firmenpresse) - Zen Windows Austin, a company that specializes in [replacement windows in Austin Tx](http://zenwindowsaustin.com/replacement-windows/), has earned the home service industrys coveted Angies List Super Service Award, reflecting an exemplary year of customer service to members of the local services marketplace and consumer review site in 2016. Angies List Super Service Award reflects Zen Windows consistently high level of customer service.
This achievement is particularly significant as Angies List experienced unprecedented member growth in 2016. More than 1.6 million consumers, many of whom were eager to quickly hire highly qualified service pros, joined Angies List after the company added a new, free membership tier.
Companies that can meet higher demands without missing a beat in their exemplary performance standards truly do stand apart from their peers, said Angies List Founder Angie Hicks. Only a fraction of the replacement window companies in Austin Tx were able to do it.
Angies List Super Service Award 2016 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an A rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade. The SSA winners must also be in good standing with Angies List, pass a background check and abide by Angies List operational guidelines.
Dan Hatcher, the owner of Zen Windows Austin, said about receiving the award, The Super Service Award is one we are most proud to receive because its base on customer feedback. Its our great honor receiving it for the 3rd year in a row.
Service company ratings are updated daily on Angies List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.
For more than 21 years, Angies List restricted access to its verified reviews to consumers who paid membership fees. When the company removed that barrier, some companies worried that the new, non-paying members would not be as engaged as members of the past. Experience has shown, however, that these newly added members are just as engaged across all age groups as prior members. Also, because the company continues to adhere to its review verification process, there has been no degradation of review quality.
The biggest change at Angies List is that we are connecting even more consumers to high quality service professionals in the replacement windows field and many other home improvement fields, Hicks said. And thats good for everyone.
