Inaugural Edition MarketPlaceMaster DealerStrength E-Zine How-To Guide Released

MarketPlaceMaster has released a new Inaugural Edition and monthly how-to guide titled âDealerStrengthâ E-Zine. Auto Dealers and other interested parties can download the free e-Zine guide online at http://press.marketplacemaster.com/uploads/digital_magazine/1729811322_1485171466_DSE_Volume_1_Issue_1.pdf.

(firmenpresse) - The Auto Dealer Expo business, Marketplace Master Dealership Series Corp, has published a new how-to guide dedicated to helping Auto Dealers, their staff, service department personnel, and their car salesman to maintain proficiency in the new online millennium marketing space. The inaugural digital edition of their auto-dealer-centric E-zine, DealerStrength. is now available for immediate viewing and download. The monthly ezine guide will also have information useful to anybody facing the challenge of social marketing and keeping a local first page ranking on Google.



Interested parties are invited to review the monthly how-to DealerStrength.E-zine guide in full on their website: [http://press.marketplacemaster.com/dealerstrengthezine](http://dealerstrengthezine.pressmarketplacemaster.com)



The first issue how-to guide from MarketPlaceMaster contains precise and detailed steps and instructions, designed to be used by automotive dealers, car salesman and others who need it, The E-Zine covers a variety of topics that auto-dealers everywhere can relate to, ranging from local audience development to strategies for social marketing. Dealer Strength is free and will be published monthly



Volume One, Issue One of the DealerStrength.E-zine covers:



Millennial Marketing on Facebook 101 Mike Jackson advises dealers how to develop a posting schedule, where to find content, when to post, and how to engage their fan base.



CANI is written by industry favorite, DJ Harrington, otherwise known as The Car-Diologist. Harrington explores the idea of Constant And Never-ending Improvement and encourages dealers to incorporate the CANI spirit into their business.



In his article entitled, WTF Or, part owner of MarketPlaceMaster.com George Dans George Dans offers advice on how to improve the performance of a salesperson while preparing for a new wave of research-savvy consumers.



When asked for more information about the new Ezine, the reasons behind creating the E-Zine and what they hope to accomplish with it, Beto Paredes, Co-Founder at Press Marketplacelace Master Dealership Corp said: We wanted to provide valuable insights from top performers and auto industry experts, not just during our expo, but continuously on a monthly basis. The E-Zine format seemed a natural that could cover a variety of topics that auto-dealers everywhere can relate to: audience development, social media training, digital and video marketing.





Auto Dealers and anybody interested in the Inaugural Edition of DealerStrength E-Zine are invited to review and download the first issue.: http://press.marketplacemaster.com/uploads/digital_magazine/1729811322_1485171466_DSE_Volume_1_Issue_1.pdf



More information about the MarketPlaceMaster and the annual automotive dealer expo can be found at pressmarketplacemaster.com





