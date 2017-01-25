Hybrid Marketing Consultancy SEO Identity Branding Online Services Launched

JVV Enterprises, a hybrid marketing agency based in Las Vegas, launched its new website offering digital and traditional marketing services. The company provides digital marketing services such as SEO and website design, traditional marketing including mail advertising, as well as brand management services.

(firmenpresse) - JVV Enterprises, a hybrid, integrated marketing agency based in Las Vegas, launched its new website offering SEO, brand management, social media marketing, as well as a wide variety of traditional marketing services. JVV Enterprises specialize in building media authority for small businesses, authors, and coaches.



More information is available at [http://jvventerprise.com](http://jvventerprise.com/).



Online marketing has grown tremendously over the past few years, as more and more people turn to the internet in search for both online and offline services. Recent studies show that up to 90% of all clients have used search engines or online reviews to decide on which business to contact. Similar statistics are applicable when it comes to other parameters, such as the degree of trust people place in online reviews (about 80%).



Such statistics have determined businesses to invest in digital marketing services, especially search engine optimization (SEO). Google search ranking is extremely important to how many visitors a website gets for a specific keyword, as roughly two thirds of all keyword-specific traffic go to the top three search results. Google competition is, obviously, extremely fierce.



However, direct marketing methods such as e-mail or mail marketing are still powerful, as direct contact with a potential client still has reasonable chances to lead to client conversion. A mixture of online and traditional marketing is what offers the best chances for business success.



JVV Enterprises is a marketing agency specializing in hybrid marketing, offering both digital and offline services, and it recently launched its new website.



The company offers a variety of services to small businesses, authors and other professionals, in an effort to increase their brand reputation and develop their online and offline brand awareness. JVV Enterprises provides its clients with digital marketing services such as SEO, pay-per-click campaigns, website design, e-mail marketing and social media campaigns, as well as traditional marketing services such as mail marketing and ad design.





JVV Enterprises also provides brand development and identity branding services, including campaign management, client relations and loyalty programs, slogans, web design and interactive campaigns.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.





More information:

http://jvventerprise.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

JVV Enterprises, LLC

http://jvventerprise.com

PressRelease by

JVV Enterprises, LLC

Requests:

JVV Enterprises, LLC

http://jvventerprise.com

+1-888-541-6143

2905 Lake East Dr Ste 150

Las Vegas

United States

Date: 01/25/2017 - 03:02

Language: English

News-ID 519681

Character count: 2797

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: JVV Enterprises, LLC

Ansprechpartner: Jeff Visaya

Stadt: Las Vegas

Telefon: +1-888-541-6143



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 24/01/2017



Number of hits: 58



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease