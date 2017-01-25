Technical Review Meeting on Milestone Pilot's Horizontal Selective Mining Method Held in Beijing

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Western Potash Corp. (TSX: WPX) (FRANKFURT: AHE) (the "Western", "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company organized a technical review meeting in Beijing on January 19th, 2017, with a focus on the applied Horizontal Selective Mining method to be used at its Milestone Pilot Project. The Milestone Pilot Project's full detailed engineering was completed by AMEC Wheeler Foster & Agapito Inc. in November 2016. The purpose of the meeting was to further explore possibilities of optimizing the engineering plan and mitigating potential risks of the project.

Western Potash and Agapito presented the project's background informaitoninformation and the main mining methodology. The expert group conducted an in-depth and comprehensive review on of the mining methodology, and is supportive of the project. The expert group consists of six leading Chinese potash industry professionals, including Mr. Zheng Mianping, Director of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Mr. Wang Shijun, Chief Geologist of Qinghai Salt Lake Group, Mr. Liu Xiaoli, Deputy Director of Changsha Engineering & Research Institute, Mr. Chen Xin and Mr. Feng Yuehua, both are Senior Engineers of Changsha Engineering & Research Institute, and Mr. Zhang Chunfang, Senior Engineer of China BlueStar Lehigh Engineering & Research Institute.

The expert group confirms that Western Potash's world-class potash resources is best suited for solution mining & crystal pond processing techniques, which are energy efficient and environmental friendly. The innovative "horizontal drilling + selective solution mining + crystal pond" technique will significantly reduce the project CAPEX and waste salt generation if proven successful. Most importantly, this pilot project will further prove the accuracy and reliability of the new mining technique so as to provide a basis for the development of Western's larger project.

The expert group suggests that more testing be completed in order to further optimize the project plan, particularly in terms of the brine concentration and its continuity. The experts also suggest that multiple uses of individual drilling wells be explored.

To view a photograph of Western Potash Corp. President, Bill Xue, presenting at the meeting on January 19, 2017, please click on the following link:

Also attending the meeting were representatives from China National Petroleum and Chemical Planning Institute, China Inorganic Salts Industry Association, China Development Bank- Beijing Branch, Beijing Tairui Innovative Capital Management Ltd., China BlueChemical Ltd., Guoxin International Investment Corporation Ltd, and China CAMCE Engineering Co. Ltd.

For more information on Western Potash Corp., please visit the Company's website at: .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Geoffrey Chang, Chairman

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is set out herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Contacts:



Angela Aydon

Corporate Communications Manager

604-689-9378





More information:

http://www.westernpotash.com/



PressRelease by

Western Potash Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/25/2017 - 02:12

Language: English

News-ID 519683

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Western Potash Corp.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 35



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease