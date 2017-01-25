Box Cutter Seller Stresses the Importance of Workplace Safety Training

Over 1,000,000 workers are taken to the emergency room every year as a result of laceration injuries. But adhering to safety measure could drastically reduce those numbers.

(firmenpresse) - According to OSHA, the direct and indirect costs of laceration injuries in the workplace total more than $36,000 per incident. Most of these injuries involved upper body parts such as fingers, hands and arms, and many of them occur when workers use box cutters.



And considering that over 1,000,000 workers are sent to the emergency room every year as a result of laceration injuries, that means employers are forking over a lot of cash just to pay for the emergency medical care, workers compensation, and loss of productivity.



Many workers use [utility knife box cutters](https://www.amazon.com/Cutter-Master-Maxx-6-5-Inch-Heavy-Duty/dp/B00UINRKTI/ref=sr_1_1?s=hi&ie=UTF8&qid=1470867853&sr=1-1&keywords=Box+Cutter+Knives) to do things like open boxes, cut plastic and cables, unpack deliveries and trim and slice heavy materials, says a spokesman from MJH Innovations, an online retailer that sells heavy duty box cutters. And if those workers arent properly trained in box cutter safety, the employer could incur massive costs in health care expenses.



The spokesman emphasizes the importance of providing safety training to any employee who uses a box cutter in the course of their job. For example, he says, Workers should always cut with the blade going away from their body, never hand off a box cutter with the blade first, and always use a sharp blade. If employees follow just these simple rules, injuries will be drastically reduced.



Workers should exercise extreme caution when using [box cutters](https://www.amazon.com/Cutter-Master-Maxx-6-5-Inch-Heavy-Duty/dp/B00UINRKTI/ref=sr_1_1?s=hi&ie=UTF8&qid=1470867853&sr=1-1&keywords=Box+Cutter+Knives) on the job, but its the employers responsibility to educate and train their employees about how to best use the blades safely. That makes it a win win situation for everyone involved.



About: MJH Innovations is seller of quality products that make peoples lives easier. It is their company philosophy that good products shouldnt cost a fortune, and they work hard to provide quality products to consumers for reasonable prices. Shoppers can find many of their products listed on Amazon Prime.





