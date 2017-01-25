US Bank Arena Issues Updated Safety Policies for Garth Brooks Concert

The US Bank Arena in Cincinnati has updated their safety policies in anticipation of large crowds for the Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood concert.

(firmenpresse) - Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will be performing at the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 27-28, and this years even is not only almost sold out, but the arena has issued some new safety guidelines in anticipation of the huge event. The arenas website is advising ticket holders to arrive early because of the popularity of the show.



Clearly, the arena is expecting huge crowds for this show and theyre issuing new policies to help get people in and out faster,



Some of the new polices include things like asking ticket holders to arrive early, as much as 90 minutes before the show starts, and find their seats well in advance of the show, to carry bags and purses that are no larger than 12 x 12 x 6, and to unzip jackets and other outerwear before reaching the ticket taker in line.



If people want to see Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood in Cincinnati on January 27 or 28, they shouldnt wait to buy their tickets. As of now, there are only a few more than a hundred tickets left and theyre going quickly.



The arena also makes it clear that all people entering the show will be required to go through a metal detector and no weapons of any kind will be allowed inside.



This is going to be a huge show, But if people are going to get the most from it, they need to be aware of the new policies implemented in order to handle the large crowds that are expected to show up.



Comments on this PressRelease