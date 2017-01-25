Collective Ambition the key to driving business growth: Aon Hewitt's People Fuel Growth study

100 percent of surveyed organisations said collective ambition was key to their growth trajectory.

Organisations with leaders who are united under a singular vision, purpose, and aspiration develop more effective succession pipelines.

Singapore's Education Minister also cites a working culture of Collective Ambition in the government.

A study of CHROs from more than 15 industries representing 1.1 million employees demonstrated that organisations who drive stellar growth have "collective ambition," according to the People Fuel Growth study by Aon Hewitt, the global talent, retirement, and health solutions business of Aon plc (NYSE: AON).

Collective ambition is fuelled by competitive, yet collaborative leadership. The leadership team has a strong desire to be successful, but is highly aware that that this only occurs when leaders are able to work jointly.

In order to achieve collective ambition, the Aon Hewitt People Fuel Growth study reinforces the belief that ambition in absence of a group is meaningless and the leadership team must have an understanding of growth and how to achieve it. The study found it essential that:

1. Leaders review the organisation's mission and growth plan regularly.

2. Hold meetings to discuss their growth plans at least once a year.

3. Have regular cadence for their senior leadership meetings; most organisations surveyed meet on a monthly basis to ensure leaders work in unison to accomplish organisational goals.

4. Goals are tied to concrete measures. In high-growth organisations, these are usually crafted so that all employees understand how they contribute to and share in the organisational success.

Na Boon Chong, Senior Client Partner, Aon Hewitt Singapore, said: "Collective ambition means that leaders are united under a singular vision, purpose, and aspiration. By uniting leadership around a common goal, supported by intentional alignment from a 'people' standpoint and customer centricity that ensures relevance, it helps organisations to best leverage their talent and drive growth from the top down, be it at a firm or at a national level."

It's interesting to see the same traits of leadership in Singapore's government. Mr. Ong Ye Kung, the Education Minister, was recently quoted as saying: "Disagreements are not treated as an ego contest. New ministers entering this kind of working culture know that while discussions are very robust, we are all in the same team. If there's any ambition, it is a collective ambition for Singapore."

The People Fuel Growth study sought to understand the impact people have on growth through interviews with CHROs of high-growth Fortune 1000 companies, representing 1.1 million employees across more than 15 industries. Aon Hewitt also analysed its proprietary data to identify differences between high and average growth firms.

