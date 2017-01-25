Portland & Vancouver WA Movers Long Distance Moving Company Site Launched

The renowned commercial and residential moving company Portland Metro Movers, providing free estimates at 503 765-7626, announced the launch of a new website detailing its full-service, award-winning local or long distance moving services ideal for a stress-free relocation with minimum downtime.

(firmenpresse) - The highly popular moving company Portland Metro Movers has announced the launch of a new website detailing its trusted, affordable and award-winning range of full-service local or long distance moving solutions for the most stress-free and enjoyable home or business relocation.



More information is available at [http://portlandmetromovers.com](http://portlandmetromovers.com/).



The Portland Metro Movers is a full-service residential and commercial moving company based in Portland, Oregon, with years of experience ensuring business and families enjoy the most positive, smooth and affordable relocation experience possible with its leading and award-winning range of local, long distance and even international moving services.



The moving company launched a new website detailing its full range of local and long distance moving services which cover every facet of the move, from safe packaging and transport in clean trucks with proper moving pads and equipment to long and short term storage or disassembly and assembly of appliances and large furniture in the new home or office premises.



The new website also provides extensive information on the comprehensive, efficient and entirely stress-free commercial moving services its experienced team of certified, insured, and polite movers have been providing businesses in the Portland area for years, with a proven track record of cost-effectiveness and minimum downtime.



More information on the companys highly sought after long or short term storage services, which include climate-controlled rooms for delicate items or 24-hour CCTV security, is also available through the newly launched website along with details on its specialized packing services for anything from fragile chinaware glass to antiques or art collections and even hazardous items.



Free no-obligation moving estimates and consultations on all the Portland Metro Movers residential or commercial and local or long distance moving services as well as its unique storage and specialized packing services can be requested at 503 765-7626 or through the new website along with multiple customer testimonials and reviews





The Portland Metro Movers explain that we specialize in local and long distance moving with a level of class and professionalism that cant be compared. We are the most trusted name in the business and our moving service is always custom tailored to suit each clients moving needs. We have become the mover of choice for thousands of families and companies because of this quality of service and ability to always provide a positive moving experience.





