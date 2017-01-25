Cisco Announces Conference Call with AppDynamics

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) and AppDynamics today announced that they will host a conference call for investors and media on January 25th at 10:00 AM PT; 1:00 PM ET to discuss Cisco's announced intent to acquire AppDynamics. Cisco Vice President of Corporate Development, Rob Salvagno, will be joined by Cisco's Senior Vice President and General Manager, IoT and Applications business, Rowan Trollope, and AppDynamics CEO, David Wadhwani. Please view Cisco's and Rob Salvagno's for more information about the announcement.

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

10:00 AM (PT); 1:00 PM (ET)

888-469-0509

517-308-9484 (for International Callers)

Passcode: 1959867

No RSVP is necessary

An archived version of the call will be available on Cisco Systems' Investor Relations website at .

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at (at)Cisco.

