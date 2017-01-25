Analysis on Effective Strategies Framed by Telco Companies to Enhance the Growth of Digital Services

Report "Telecommunication Industry Market" has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 25, 2017: Todays world is characterized by rapid technological changes for most of the sectors. Now, consumers are rapidly learning the value of digital technologies through their experiences in other, more advanced industries and due to this, they are also expecting the same from their telecom operators. The latest report highlighting the digital transformation of the Telecommunication Industry has been added to the database of Market Research Hub (MRH). This study entitled Telco digital transformation: Lessons from the worlds most powerful digital companies is a thematic research report which examines effective strategies for Telcos to gain explosive growth in the consumption of digital services.



To provide the best results to the telecom operators, the report analyzes the key strategies of leading companies as well as a brief case study on the digital transformation of top four telecom service providers. These major brands include Apple, Facebook, Google and Amazon. The internet giants have established because of their digital architectures & operations that are more competent processes and workflows, greater innovation opportunities, higher revenues and greater profitability.



Moreover, the report also includes a set of key findings on the core values and success factors of digital leaders and strategy references for telecom services providers. Apple and Google have provided various solutions to pioneer revolutionary business models whereas, Amazon presented how to virtualize a brick and mortar industry. On the other hand, Facebook has transformed the meaning of content services.



Furthermore, the report case studies show that, Telco approaches to digital transformation because the consumers have quickly changed, adopted and created the need for new applications and services which have set a new standard for user experience. Many operators have already made efforts to digitize their relations with customers, developing internet-based sales channels, offering online customer care and also improving their social media presence. Leading telecom companies such as AT&T, Orange, China Telecom and Verizon are embracing digital technologies to create profitable growth.





It also cannot be ignored that, with the help of digital services some of the factors have influenced the growth of the telecom operators, such as SMS and traditional voice services became rapidly replaced by the IP-based voice and messaging apps like Skype and WhatsApp. These reasons are also creating the need for operators to establish what digital transformation means, embrace this vision and drive changes in the sector and empower the customer. Also, the key findings reveal that Telco digital transformation begins with a digital corporate culture to drive the finding of new innovation engines, disruptive business models and digitally smart customer relationship platforms.









