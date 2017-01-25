Covisint Recognized as Supplier of the Year for Second Consecutive Year by SAIC General Motors

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
DETROIT and SHANGHAI, China, Jan. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covisint
Corporation (Nasdaq:COVS) today announced it has been recognized as a supplier
of the year by SAIC General Motors for the second consecutive year during the
Annual Suppliers' Conference and 2016 Suppliers' Awards Ceremony, held in Wuhan
City, January 21, 2017.
SAIC General Motors recognizes suppliers who have made significant contributions
to the company during the last year. In the spirit of the conference
theme, Driving the Future Through Collaboration and Innovation, Covisint was
once again the only IT vendor to receive an award.
"This recognition is validation of our continued commitment in partnering with
SAIC General Motors," said Yan Zhang, General Manager of Asia Pacific Operations
for Covisint. "We are again honored to receive the Supplier of the Year award
from SAIC General Motors."
Covisint has been providing solutions to SAIC General Motors for over 11 years,
which includes supply chain integration and connected vehicle/owner
solutions.
Customers and Sales Interests
If you are a customer or would like to speak to a Covisint representative in the
Asia Pacific region, please contact Yan Zhang at yzhang(at)covisint.com.
About Covisint Corporation
Covisint is the connected company - we securely connect ecosystems of people,
systems and things to enable new service offerings, optimize operations, develop
new business models and ultimately enable the connected economy. Today, we
support more than 2,000 organizations and connect to more than 212,000 business
partners and customers worldwide. Learn more at www.covisint.com.
