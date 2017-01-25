Covisint Recognized as Supplier of the Year for Second Consecutive Year by SAIC General Motors

DETROIT and SHANGHAI, China, Jan. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covisint

Corporation (Nasdaq:COVS) today announced it has been recognized as a supplier

of the year by SAIC General Motors for the second consecutive year during the

Annual Suppliers' Conference and 2016 Suppliers' Awards Ceremony, held in Wuhan

City, January 21, 2017.



SAIC General Motors recognizes suppliers who have made significant contributions

to the company during the last year. In the spirit of the conference

theme, Driving the Future Through Collaboration and Innovation, Covisint was

once again the only IT vendor to receive an award.



"This recognition is validation of our continued commitment in partnering with

SAIC General Motors," said Yan Zhang, General Manager of Asia Pacific Operations

for Covisint. "We are again honored to receive the Supplier of the Year award

from SAIC General Motors."



Covisint has been providing solutions to SAIC General Motors for over 11 years,

which includes supply chain integration and connected vehicle/owner

solutions.



Customers and Sales Interests

If you are a customer or would like to speak to a Covisint representative in the

Asia Pacific region, please contact Yan Zhang at yzhang(at)covisint.com.



About Covisint Corporation



Covisint is the connected company - we securely connect ecosystems of people,

systems and things to enable new service offerings, optimize operations, develop

new business models and ultimately enable the connected economy. Today, we

support more than 2,000 organizations and connect to more than 212,000 business

partners and customers worldwide. Learn more at www.covisint.com.



Investor Relations Contact

866-319-7659

investors(at)covisint.com



Media Contact

Brad Schechter, Vice President, Corporate Marketing

248-483-2097

bschecht(at)covisint.com



For Sales and Marketing Information

Covisint Corporation, 26533 Evergreen Road,

Suite 500, Southfield, MI 48076, 800-229-4125

http://www.covisint.com









