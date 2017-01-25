The state of New Hampshire and Gemalto go live with a New driver's license program

Amsterdam, Jan. 25, 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader

in digital security, through its subsidiary Marquis ID Systems (MIDS), announces

its new driver's license issuance solution for the New Hampshire Department of

Safety's Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is operational. Last year, New

Hampshire's DMV decided to renew the seven year relationship with Gemalto/MIDS

as their driver's license and identification (DL/ID) provider.



Under the new multi-year contract, Gemalto is providing an updated photo,

signature, and document capture solution. These modernized enrollment features

integrate easily with the upgraded cutting-edge central issuance technology,

also part of the new contract. New Hampshire's robust issuance program is backed

by the technology and expertise of Gemalto who has handled secure document

issuance and personalization for governments across the globe.



The state's DMV sites collect the necessary information from applicants, send it

to the central facility which then prints and personalizes the driver's license

following rigorous inspections and card validations. To maintain business

continuity, Gemalto worked closely with New Hampshire DMV officials to minimize

the impact of accommodating new contract requirements and system updates.



Gemalto technical experts trained personnel on the new software and conducted

onsite surveys of the state's 14 DMVs to ensure a smooth deployment. As part of

the new contract, Gemalto's design team collaborated with the customer to meet

the security and artistic needs of New Hampshire's driver's license and

determine the ideal card artwork to reflect the state's branding.



"Throughout their first contract, the Gemalto/MIDS team provided us with

excellent customer service, and understood the challenges that come with



increased issuance requests and new security requirements," said Elizabeth

Bielecki, Director of Motor Vehicles for New Hampshire. "We have had success

with our transition to Gemalto/MIDS back in 2009 and they have become a valued

partner. Gemalto is also presenting an attractive portfolio of new innovative

technology solutions important for the future."



"New Hampshire's continued customer satisfaction demonstrates Gemalto's ability

to offer the service and technology needed to operate efficiently and smoothly,"

said Steve Purdy, Vice-President of Government Programs for North America at

Gemalto. "A customer contract renewal is one of the most important references

for us and speaks to our constant drive to successfully deliver on our

projects."



About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate

identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal

devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data

centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49

countries.



For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.



