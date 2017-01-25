Prosafe SE: Q4 2016 results and webcast on 9 February 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Q4 2016 results and webcast on 9 February 2017
Prosafe SE informs that the results for the fourth quarter of 2016 will be
published on 9 February 2017 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CET. Stig H. Christiansen,
Acting CEO and Robin Laird, Acting CFO will the same day at 12:00 noon CET give
a presentation of the result at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo.
The presentation can be followed live via web streaming at
http://www.prosafe.com. It will also be possible to ask questions via e-mail
during the presentation. You will find a link to the webcast on the main page of
Prosafe's website.
The webcast will be available for replay at www.prosafe.com
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation
vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo
Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to
www.prosafe.com.
Larnaca, 25 January 2017
Georgina Georgiou, General Manager
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Stig H. Christiansen, Acting CEO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 478 07 813
Robin Laird, Acting CFO
Prosafe Offshore Services Pte Limited
Phone: +65 81 27 21 01
Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager Finance and Investor Relations
Prosafe AS
Phone: +47 991 09 467
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
