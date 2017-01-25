Prosafe SE: Q4 2016 results and webcast on 9 February 2017

Prosafe SE informs that the results for the fourth quarter of 2016 will be

published on 9 February 2017 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CET. Stig H. Christiansen,

Acting CEO and Robin Laird, Acting CFO will the same day at 12:00 noon CET give

a presentation of the result at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo.



The presentation can be followed live via web streaming at

http://www.prosafe.com. It will also be possible to ask questions via e-mail

during the presentation. You will find a link to the webcast on the main page of

Prosafe's website.



The webcast will be available for replay at www.prosafe.com



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation

vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo

Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to

www.prosafe.com.





Larnaca, 25 January 2017

Georgina Georgiou, General Manager

Prosafe SE





For further information, please contact:



Stig H. Christiansen, Acting CEO

Prosafe Management AS

Phone: +47 478 07 813



Robin Laird, Acting CFO

Prosafe Offshore Services Pte Limited

Phone: +65 81 27 21 01



Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager Finance and Investor Relations

Prosafe AS

Phone: +47 991 09 467





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







Comments on this PressRelease