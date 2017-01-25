(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 JANUARY 2017 at 8.30
a.m. EET
Publishing of Orion Corporation's Financial Statement Release for 2016 on 8
February 2017
Orion will publish Financial Statement Release for 2016 on Wednesday, 8 February
2017 approximately at 12:00 noon Finnish time (EET). The release and related
presentation material in Finnish and in English will be available on the Group's
homepage at www.orion.fi/en/investors promptly after the publishing.
News conference for analysts and media
A news conference for analysts and media will be held on Wednesday 8 February
2017 at 13:30 EET at Hotel Kämp, address Pohjoisesplanadi 29, Helsinki.
President and CEO Timo Lappalainen will give a brief presentation in English on
the financial review. Questions can be asked after the result presentation also
via teleconference.
Participants should be prepared to present a photo ID on request.
Live webcast and conference call
A link to the live webcast will be available at Orion's website
www.orion.fi/en/investors.
The conference call ID is 6174081 and the phone numbers to participate the
conference are:
Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0361
Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6574
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9105
USA: +1 719-457-1036
News conference recordings
A recording of the event in English and a recording of the presentation by the
President and CEO in Finnish will be available on the Orion website later the
same day.
Silent period
The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the
disclosure.
Orion Corporation
Timo Lappalainen Jari Karlson
President and CEO CFO
Contact person:
Terhi Ormio, Vice President, Communications
tel. +358 10 426 4646
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
Homepage: www.orion.fi
Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of
well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary
pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The
company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core
therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS)
disorders, oncology and respiratory for which Orion developes inhaled Easyhaler®
pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2015 amounted to EUR 1,016 million and the
company had about 3,400 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq
Helsinki. Founded in 1917, Orion celebrates its centennial anniversary in 2017.
