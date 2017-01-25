Publishing of Orion Corporation's Financial Statement Release for 2016 on 8 February 2017

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 JANUARY 2017 at 8.30

a.m. EET



Publishing of Orion Corporation's Financial Statement Release for 2016 on 8

February 2017



Orion will publish Financial Statement Release for 2016 on Wednesday, 8 February

2017 approximately at 12:00 noon Finnish time (EET). The release and related

presentation material in Finnish and in English will be available on the Group's

homepage at www.orion.fi/en/investors promptly after the publishing.



News conference for analysts and media



A news conference for analysts and media will be held on Wednesday 8 February

2017 at 13:30 EET at Hotel Kämp, address Pohjoisesplanadi 29, Helsinki.

President and CEO Timo Lappalainen will give a brief presentation in English on

the financial review. Questions can be asked after the result presentation also

via teleconference.



Participants should be prepared to present a photo ID on request.



Live webcast and conference call



A link to the live webcast will be available at Orion's website

www.orion.fi/en/investors.



The conference call ID is 6174081 and the phone numbers to participate the

conference are:



Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0361



Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6574



UK: +44 (0)330 336 9105



USA: +1 719-457-1036









News conference recordings



A recording of the event in English and a recording of the presentation by the

President and CEO in Finnish will be available on the Orion website later the

same day.



Silent period



The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the

disclosure.





Orion Corporation





Timo Lappalainen Jari Karlson

President and CEO CFO







Contact person:

Terhi Ormio, Vice President, Communications



tel. +358 10 426 4646





Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

Homepage: www.orion.fi





Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of

well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary

pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The

company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core

therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS)

disorders, oncology and respiratory for which Orion developes inhaled Easyhaler®

pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2015 amounted to EUR 1,016 million and the

company had about 3,400 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq

Helsinki. Founded in 1917, Orion celebrates its centennial anniversary in 2017.







More information:

http://www.orion.fi



