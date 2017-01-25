Newtown Woodfired Pizza Italian Restaurant Authentic Cuisine Menu Launched

Sergioâs Pizzeria, an Italian traditional restaurant in Newtown, Australia, launched a wide range of authentic Italian woodfired pizza and other Italian foods. The restaurant provides a wide variety of traditional woodfired pizzas and other Italian dishes such as antipasti (bruschetta, caprese), and traditional desserts.

More information is available at [http://sergiospizzeria.com.au](http://sergiospizzeria.com.au/).



Authentic restaurants have always been popular with people looking for an original culinary experience. Those looking to move away from generic foods and the unhealthy offerings provided by fast food outlets prefer to enjoy their meals in an authentic restaurant providing traditional dishes, often far healthier and more enjoyable than typical fast food.



Part of the attraction of authentic restaurants is the exquisite traditional atmosphere, with thematic decorations and original food preparation techniques, often easily visible from the clients table. Traditional restaurants providing both quality authentic meals and a genuine traditional ambience have always been a favorite with culinary enthusiasts.



Sergios Pizzeria is a new Newtown authentic Italian restaurant offering a large selection of authentic Italian foods. The restaurant uses traditional cooking techniques, especially the Italian original woodfire pizza cooking, in an effort to provide an authentic experience to its clients.



The restaurant provides a wide selection of woodfired pizzas of different sizes and aromas. The menu includes traditional pizzas such as Margherita, Queen Margherita, Capricciosa, Quattro Formaggi, Diavola, Siciliana, Porcini, Supreme, Marinara, as well as other types of pizza such as Hawaiian or Vegetarian.



Sergios Pizzeria also offers a large traditional Italian menu including pasta, antipasti, salads, and desserts.



The restaurant offers antipasti dishes such as bruschetta, caprese, garlic prawns, calamari e gamberi fritti, suppli and more.



Traditional pasta dishes include gnocchi, fettuccine ai funghi porcini, scuie scuie, risotto del pescatore, maccheroni al ferro, and spaghetti gamberi.





Sergios Pizzeria also offers a variety of traditional Italian desserts such as tiramisu, caprese cake, panna cotta, affogato, and a wide range of traditional Italian ice cream.



Bookings can be made directly from the restaurants webpage.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting [http://sergiospizzeria.com.au](http://sergiospizzeria.com.au/).





Sergio's Trattoria And Pizzeria

http://sergiospizzeria.com.au

