WonksKnow Debuts EdOptim, a Breakthrough Educational Support Tool that Boosts Parent Engagement and Satisfaction

EdOptim makes engagement a part of a school's everyday operational workflow: connects parents with teachers, improves student achievement and behavior, and boosts school efficiency and reputation

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and PLEASANTON, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- -- WonksKnow, an innovator of technology that helps educators and learners achieve their potential, is introducing at this year's BETT Show. EdOptim is a powerful and effective app that helps teachers focus more on teaching and spend less time on class administration. By making it incredibly fast and easy for teachers to communicate with parents about everything related to their child's participation at school, EdOptim improves student achievement and behavior, raises the efficiency of school operations, and boosts parent satisfaction. Ultimately, these are all factors that can elevate a school's reputation.

Parental support of students is a key determinant of student success. Vishal Raina, the designer of EdOptim, saw this first-hand as founder of , an after-school computer science and engineering program based in Silicon Valley. Raina set out to find a way to apply the latest technology to reinforce positive student achievement and behavior, increase operational efficiency, and improve parent engagement -- and therefore satisfaction. What started off as a homegrown system for YoungWonks has evolved into a comprehensive teacher-parent / teacher-student communication system that can be integrated with any school's workflow.

"EdOptim is designed from the ground up to include parents in their child's education by making it easy and fun for teachers to share all kinds of class and student information," said Vishal Raina, CEO of WonksKnow, the developer of EdOptim. "We think it's the most comprehensive solution available today, and what's great is that EdOptim can be adapted to any school's specific requirements."

Currently, many schools and teachers rely on a blend of apps, email, SMS and informational packets to engage with parents. EdOptim solves this problem by combining all the essential requirements into one app: teacher-parent and teacher-student chat, assignments/homework, student behavior feedback, class feedback, and general announcements. To improve school efficiency, EdOptim also offers administrative features such as teacher lesson plans, incident reporting, parental consent requests, sign-ups for special events and field trips, and more.

Adds Raina: "EdOptim also makes it easy for schools to implement and manage the latest educational techniques, such as flipped classroom and blended learning. And while there's no question that teachers can use all the help they can get, we hear from busy parents that they, too, like having a single app that centralizes all school interaction into a secure mobile app."

For a complete list of features, see the .

EdOptim also includes features designed specifically for day-care centers and after-school teaching programs. Ensuring that each class is full can be a costly and frustrating challenge for people who manage such programs. EdOptim's real-time schedule management module lets parents quickly cancel classes that they cannot make -- minimizing no-shows and immediately making the spot available for those parents looking to schedule make-up classes or additional classes. This increases occupancy rates and program revenue.

EdOptim is live today, and we are currently enrolling schools and after-school programs. Comprehensive project planning and implementation services are provided, and typical go-live time is three weeks from start of implementation. EdOptim is a SaaS solution hosted on Amazon Cloud, and delivers a configurable range of features for school administrators, teachers, parents and students access via a suite of web and mobile apps (Android and iOS). For a limited time, EdOptim is offering special pricing: for more details, contact Vishal Raina at , or visit the EdOptim website: .

WonksKnow is an innovator of technology that helps educators and learners achieve their potential. Wonksnow designs and develops educational tools and curricula, and runs an after-school educational program called . YoungWonks trains tomorrow's tech innovators and entrepreneurs through an advanced computer programming (coding) and engineering program for kids and teens in the San Francisco Bay Area. Structured as an after-school program focused on building foundational computer science fundamentals, YoungWonks employs the latest non-traditional teaching methodologies, such as self-paced, inquiry-based learning, flipped classroom and blended learning. To learn more about YoungWonks, visit .

