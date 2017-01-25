c-Com and Lübbering: Cooperation in cloud-based C part management

(PresseBox) - c-Com and Johannes Lübbering GmbH will cooperate in the future in the area of cloud-based C part management. Lübbering is one of the leading manufacturers of drill feed units that are especially used in the assembly area of the aerospace industry. c-Com is the open cloud-based platform based on the SAP HANA Cloud Platform for efficient data management of C parts between customers and suppliers.

?The c-Com cloud-based data platform supplied by all parties involved offers enormous potential and large synergy effects?, says Giari Fiorucci, Head of Digital and Logistics Services, who is responsible for c-Com at MAPAL. ?Using c-Com, operational, logistical and handling information of Lübbering Advanced Drilling Units (L.ADU electronic) are managed with corresponding benefits for the user, Lübbering and the tool manufacturer.?

In this way, from the c-Com platform, a L.ADU electronic user can directly and automatically call up tool-relevant data such as cutting data and NC programs for the drill used and thus prevent manual errors. In turn, tool lives and measurement data are transferred to the c-Com platform during processing and provide users and tool manufacturers detailed evaluation features. In addition, the complete planning of the tools and drill feed units can be processed via c-Com. ?The c-Com platform also offers us important benefits for servicing a L.ADU drilling machine?, explains Thomas Langhorst, Electrical Engineering Design Manager at Lübbering who is responsible for the cooperation with c-Com. ?The complete communication of all relevant processes, data and facts and the resulting significant increase in efficiency that c-Com offers convinced us immediately.?



MAPAL ? tooling the customer's success

MAPAL Präzisionswerkzeuge Dr. Kress KG is one of the leading international suppliers of precision tools for the machining of practically all materials. The company founded in 1950 supplies leading customers from the automotive and aerospace industries and from machine and plant engineering. With its innovations the family-owned company sets trends and standards in production and machining technology. MAPAL sees itself as a technology partner, supporting its customers with the development of efficient and resource-conserving machining processes using individual tool concepts. The company is represented with production facilities, sales subsidiaries and representatives in 44 countries worldwide. In 2015 the MAPAL Group had 4,800 employees, generating sales of EUR 540 million.







