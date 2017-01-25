Laser diode for data transmission and sensor technology

IMM Photonics expands portfolio by 830 nm laser diode

(PresseBox) - The trading portfolio of IMM Photonics has been expanded in the segment Fabry-Perot laser diodes to include a 830 nm version by the Japanese manufacturer QD-Laser.

The 830 nm laser diode emits transversal waves in single mode, and supplies an optical performance of up to 220 mW in continuous wave mode (cw). The beam angle is given as 9 x 18 degrees.

Two circuit versions are available. In one, the anode of the laser diode is connected to the housing potential; with the second version, the cathode is coupled with the housing. A photo diode has been integrated for performance monitoring.

The laser diode can be deployed in data transmission and sensor technology.



Company information / Profile:

