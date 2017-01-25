Million-Dollar Manufactured Homes for Rich and Frugal

Tens of millions would have an "aha moment" when they see a home with marble floors, super-energy saving features, high-end appliances -- and learn that the home was crafted in factory.

(firmenpresse) - Lakeland, FL - Tens of millions would have an "aha moment" when they see a home with marble floors, super-energy saving features, high-end appliances -- and learn that the home was crafted in factory.



Yet millionaires and movie stars are snapping up high-end manufactured homes; why?



Because they are greener to build and maintain - saving up to fifty percent up-front over a conventional house built with a similar size and features - per the U.S. Census Bureau ,



"Your big screen TV and smart phone weren't built outdoors," says industry veteran, consultant and MHLivingNews trade publisher, L.A. 'Tony' Kovach. "That vehicle you drive wasn't assembled in your driveway. So why do people freak out when a home is built indoors, in a climate-controlled production center? Would you rather a house be exposed to the elements for months, while it's being built?"



The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and LA Times are among the sources cited for the latest edition of MHLivingNews, featuring cozy-to-spacious million-dollar manufactured homes..



A video tour of a home overlooking famous Zuma Beach in Malibu, California enhances the eye-opening report by trending writer, R.C. Williams, "Oh Paradigm Shift  Million Dollar Manufactured Homes for Rich and Frugal," linked here



Oh, Paradigm Shift Note: Betsy Russell, Pamela Anderson, Stevie Nicks, Minnie Driver, and Matthew McConoughey - each of these stars selected contemporary manufactured homes as their residence, after they became famous.



(Photo Caption: Original photo credit LA Times, provided under fair use guidelines. Text and collage credit, by MHLivingNews.com)



MHLivingNews.com and MHProNews.com are the leading trade publications for consumers, manufactured homeowners, MH industry leaders, investors and public policy professionals who want up-to-date lifestyle and business news.



Media Contact

Company Name: MHLivingNews.com

Name: Leslie A. Kovach



Phone: 18632134090

Email Address: latonyk(at)gmail.com

Website: http://MHLivingNews.com





More information:

http://MHLivingNews.com



PressRelease by

MHLivingNews.com

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/25/2017 - 10:28

Language: English

News-ID 519724

Character count: 2371

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MHLivingNews.com



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 70



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease