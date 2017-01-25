Power Metals Corp Re-samples Core, Quadruples On-Trend Land Holdings at the Case Lake Lithium Project



VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--( Jan. 25, 2017) - Power Metals Corp. ("Power" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:PWM)(FRANKFURT:OAA1) is pleased to announce the recent activity at its flagship Case Lake project in Cochrane, NE Ontario.



The company has commenced a program to:



- Compile all surface data on the property in ArcView including:

- topography, cultural, geology maps, grab samples, drill collars, and

- tenure information.

- Compile historic drill hole data, including collar, survey, assay,

- lithology into a 3D model in Datamine.

- Use the 3D model to propose drill targets for an upcoming drill program.





The company has already begun the relogging and resampling of 7 historic drill holes, totalling 509 m. The drill core samples will consist of 1 m long samples of host rock and 1 m long samples of pegmatite dyke.



Completion, including the results of this program is expected in mid-February.



The company has also commenced the staking of prospective spodumenous ground in three directions, contiguous and adjacent to its current land package, following the review of:



- all of the assessment reports on the property

- OGS regional geology

- OGS Map 2018, 1962 detailed geology map and OGS Map P2243 which is a

- black and white 1979 detailed geology map.

- regional total magnetic intensity map

- regional residual magnetic intensity map

- satellite imagery

- topography maps



Johnathan More noted, "We are eager to begin our drill program with all of this new data as our guide, as logistical considerations are finalized. We believe that the district scale potential of Case Lake positions Power Metals with one of the most exciting Pegmatite projects in the country.



To add to our excitement we are also reviewing a number of applicable processing technologies with a view to fast-tracking to commerciality."





John F. Wightman, MSc. (Geology), P.Eng., FGAC, a qualified person, prepared the disclosures reports related to these projects. National Instrument 43-101 reports have not been prepared on these properties.



About Power Metals Corp.



Power Metals Corp is one of Canada's newest premier mining companies with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects for minerals contributing to power. We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and clean power fuels like uranium. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the staggering growth of the lithium battery industry.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,



- Johnathan More, Johnathan More, CEO and Director



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:



Power Metals Corp.

Johnathan More

CEO

646-661-0409

info(at)powermetalscorp.com







