Modular safety controller

(PresseBox) - With a new certified safety input and output terminal as well as a CODESYS programmable safety controller, Kendrion Kuhnke Automation not only expands its product portfolio, but also enters a new league as automation systems supplier. The safety solution seamlessly integrates into the ?grey? world of our standard Kuhnke FIO I/O and PLC systems while it is based on well established and proven technologies.

The new safety EtherCAT terminal named Kuhnke FIO Safety I/O 4D1/2DO is a digital input and output module featuring four safe input channels and two safe output channels. It does not require any special controller system in order to serve as a safety slave. Besides CODESYS this new system also features FSoE, meaning this safe EtherCAT I/O module can be used in combination with any FSoE master.

The solution is complemented by a decentral SIL3 safety controller, named Kuhnke FIO Safety PLC that confirms to IEC 61508. Configuration and programming can be done with CODESYS and is transferred via EtherCAT/FSoE. CODESYS includes numerous PLCopen safety functions, such as emergency shut down, two-hand operation, muting etc. Additionally, the user is able to develop custom designed function blocks for his specific application. In this way all FSoE slaves, such as drives or I/Os can be safely controlled and monitored continuously.

