Q&G Creates Breakthrough Achievements in Industrial Technology

The Q&G Technology Studio has made achievements in the industrial age for the past years. These pertain to the developments in industrial design and electrical appliance technology research and development.

(firmenpresse) - The Q&G Technology Studio has made achievements in the industrial age for the past years. These pertain to the developments in industrial design and electrical appliance technology research and development. Since 2002, the company, founded by Qin and George, has been providing support to companies in different countries around the world.



In the year 2007 in London, Q&G Technology Studio took a big step in the researching and developing inner and outer rotor. This was famously called the DC brushless mute motor. The same model was applied to high-speed trains. Aside from this, it was also applied to the cicadas wing-like mute turbofan wind wheel. This kind of achievement was first used effectively to operate fan devices making it a unique discovery.



In 2008, Q&G Technology Studio made the development of the motor stator structure . This gave way to the creation of the low voltage brushless DC motor. The amazing technology was applied by many in the purifier technology. The result is an excellent development in low voltage, low bass and low energy consumption and safety measures for appliances. This created a wide acceptance from many consumers around the globe.



In 2013, the Q&G Technology Studio participated in the Warsaw World Climate Conference. On this conference, the company made efforts to lessen the impacts of air pollution on climate. After that, the companys team made an effort to make a compressor-free technology. This gained the recognition of IUCN of WEO and gave the company an award. The big achievement of Q&G Technology Studio is applied to home appliances, including dehumidifier. Aside from this, the DHESM Environmental Protection Equipment Technology used the Q&G technology. It exported a large number of 400,000 dehumidifiers to Japan each year and the number continues to level up.



In the latest buzz, Qin brings the impressive Q&G Technology Studio China. He is dedicated and committed to developing the technology in a fashionable sense. This will make the use of the high-end living appliances brand in a high and more effective manner. The invasion of the Q&G Technology to China is set up last year and is located in Shunde Guangdong Province which is wellknown as the City of Home Appliances.





For more information about the Q&G Technology Studio, you can visit their website or contact Qin or George.



Media contact

Company Name: QG Group(UK)Limited

Contact Person: Jiawei Li

Address: 108 Chase Business Centre 39-41 Chase Side, London, UK

E-mail: qg_uk(at)yahoo.com

Website: http://www.qg-uk.com





More information:

http://www.qg-uk.com



PressRelease by

QG Group(UK)Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/25/2017 - 11:48

Language: English

News-ID 519733

Character count: 2877

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: QG Group(UK)Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 83



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease