Teddy Shake Will Hold A Customer Appreciation Day For Popular Their Gel Pen Set

A Teddy Shake spokesperson issued a statement today that they will hold a customer appreciation day for customers of their popular gel pen set.
(firmenpresse) - Since the release of their 105-piece [gel pen set](https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA), Teddy Shake has received countless emails and messages from customers about how much they like the Teddy Shake colored gel pen set. In an effort to celebrate their customers, Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson said the company would hold a customer appreciation day in the near future.
"We are thrilled with the response and appeal that our gel pen set has had," said Anderson. "Our customers have been both men and women, old and young - so many different people, and they all love our gel pen set. Our sales have been fantastic. Some customers have even started leaving reviews on our Amazon.com listing. Now we want to give back to our customers, and have decided to hold a customer appreciation day in their honor."
With 60% more ink than competing gel pens, the Teddy Shake gel pens last significantly longer, even with regular use. The gel ink in the [Teddy Shake gel pens](https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA) is safe for both the environment and for use by children since the ink is acid-free, lead-free and non-toxic. With 105 different color varieties ranging from neon, to milky, glitter, metallic and rainbow, the Teddy Shake gel pen set has a pen and color for every occasion. Customers love using the Teddy Shake gel pens in adult coloring books, bullet journals, scrapbooks, lab reports, art projects and just plain doodling. The specially designed Teddy Shake gel pen tip ensures that each stroke is smooth and that the pen will not skip with writing. The pen is also guaranteed not to bleed, pool or fade.
For customer appreciation day, Teddy Shake intends to offer discounts and free items for their customers, and referrals from their customers.
The Teddy Shake gel pens can be purchased only on Amazon.com, and are currently priced at $24.99.
About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops, and your creations are always perfect."
More information:
http://https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA
Teddy Shake Gel Pens
https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA
Teddy Shake Gel Pens
https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA
123 S.E. 3rd Ave #427
Miami, FL, 33131 United States
United States
Date: 01/25/2017 - 12:02
Language: English
News-ID 519737
Character count: 2488
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Teddy Shake Gel Pens
Ansprechpartner: Bailey Anderson
Stadt: Miami, FL, 33131 United States
Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 25/01/2017
Number of hits: 68
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.765
|Registriert Heute:
|19
|Registriert Gestern:
|23
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|245
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.