Secure Communication Anywhere - Infotecs at MWC 2017

(PresseBox) - Infotecs, an international Cyber Security and Threat Intelligence Platform provider, presents its IT security solutions at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (hall 7, stand 7L51). ViPNet Mobile Security allows business people to communicate and work via their mobile devices over securely encrypted connections.

The largest mobile industry meeting takes place from February, 27, to March, 2, in Fira Gran Via, Barcelona. At the Mobile World Congress (MWC), cutting-edge technologies, products and services in the mobile communication area are presented every year. MWC is considered worldwide and in all branches a must for those who do not want to miss any trend at the mobile digital market. Mobile market grows rapidly and offers plenty of opportunities for new business models. According to this year's motto "Mobile. The Next Element" the event is focused among others on such topics as enterprise mobility, IoT, next generation networks, mobile security, and on how to connect the unconnected.

Infotecs is again exhibitor at MWC in Barcelona and presents its encryption technology for secure mobile business communication. The ViPNet Mobile Security solution features protection for any communication via mobile devices running Android and iOS operating systems. Business people can make encrypted calls, send emails, as well as chat and transfer files over encrypted connection via secure messenger app on the go. The data is not lost in case of a connection failure or new connection establishment and cannot be intercepted by cyber criminals. ViPNet Mobile Security includes two mobile apps: ViPNet Client for iOS/Android and ViPNet Connect messenger app. ViPNet Client is the app that provides maximum security during mobile communication and works in background without drawing user's attention.

"Along with directly encrypted voice-over-IP communication on a military grade security level, employees can also benefit from secure access to their company's ERP and CRM systems without additional configuring of their mobile apps. This allows a productive and secure work at any place and provides a protected and trusted communication that cannot be compromised by cyber criminals", says Josef Waclaw, CEO of Infotecs GmbH.



It?s for the 4th time already that Infotecs participates in the largest mobile communication fair in Barcelona. This time the company presents its security solutions in the hall 7, stand 7L51. Recent years have brought Infotecs many new international contacts. Also the Barcelona fair is a favorite platform for meetings with current partners. Learn more on MWC at www.mobileworldcongress.com.



A leading international security solutions provider and pioneer of software-based VPN solutions since 1991, Infotecs developed its Peer-to-Peer ViPNet technology to deliver greater security, flexibility, and throughput than other solutions on the market. The Infotecs ViPNet Security and Threat Intelligence Platform provides complete multi-layer security in one cost-effective solution. ViPNet is the only solution that supports true endpoint-to-endpoint security and delivers robust, rock-solid security which is scalable, flexible, easy to deploy, manage and maintain. The ViPNet solutions seamlessly integrate into existing networks enabling customers to achieve the right balance of high security with low complexity and low risk. More than 1,000,000 clients, offices, and servers have been securely connected with ViPNet solutions, backed up by an unparalleled world-class support, development, and technical team as well as a strong network of partners. For additional information on the company please visit: www.infotecs.biz.





