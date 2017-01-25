Cornerstone OnDemand to Present at Learning Technologies 2017

(firmenpresse) - LONDON  25 Jan. 2017  Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in cloud-based human capital management software, today announced that it will present at Learning Technologies in London on 1-2 Feb., 2017 at London Olympia.



Conference attendees also are invited to visit Cornerstones booth in the expo hall (stand D15) to learn more about the companys solutions for building a modern culture of learning and development, including demos of the companys learning, people analytics and content offerings.



During the conference, Cornerstone clients and executives will be presenting in the following sessions:

 The Power of Simplicity in Learning. Laggi Diamandi, head of learning & development for Cornerstone client Foster + Partners, will share insight into the global architecture and design firms stripped-back approach to its new learning and development program, which keeps learning design and user experience simple in an environment where visual aesthetic is king. The session will take place 1 Feb., 15:30-16:40 at Conference, User Experience Track, Room T4S3.

 Always Learning: The DLG journey to learner engagement. In this session, Martin Gower, learning capability consultant for insurance company Direct Line Group (DLG), will tell the story of DLGs journey towards a people management and development strategy that puts learner engagement at the core. Attendees will hear how DLG is partnering with Cornerstone to centralise its learning, as well as drive high adoption of its learning management system amongst a largely time-poor, millennial workforce. The session will take place on 2 Feb., 11:00-11:30 in Theatre 5.

 Simpler, Faster, Smarter, Better: Creating real business value with your development strategy. Geoffroy de Lestrange, product marketing manager, EMEA for Cornerstone, will examine the critical elements required for delivering a corporate development strategy that impacts the business. The session will take place on 1 Feb. from 11:00-11:30 in Exhibition, Theatre 4.



 Developing Talent at the Speed of Business: A day in the life. Matt Goldberg, regional vice president, solution consulting for Cornerstone, will guide attendees through a day in the life of a modern learner. The session will take place on 1 Feb., 12:30-13:00, Theatre 9, and 2 Feb., 12:30-13:00, Theatre 4.



Successful businesses make investing in learning and development of their talent a priority, said Vincent Belliveau, executive vice president and general manager of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Cornerstone OnDemand. Preparing the workforce for future skill requirements is the obvious benefit, but the focus on an individuals development increases engagement levels, which has a knock-on positive impact on retention and employer attraction.







Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD) is a global leader in cloud-based human capital management software. The companys solutions help organisations realise the potential of the modern workforce. From recruitment, onboarding, training and collaboration, to performance management, compensation, succession planning, people administration and analytics, Cornerstone is designed to enable a lifetime of learning and development that is fundamental to the growth of employees and organisations.



Based in Santa Monica, California, the companys solutions are used by more than 2,800 clients worldwide, spanning nearly 28 million users across 191 countries and 42 languages. To learn more about Cornerstone, visit us on Twitter, Facebook and our blog. www.cornerstoneondemand.co.uk.

