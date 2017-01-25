Chinese Language Academy School of Los Angeles Redesigns Website

This Language Academy Offers High Quality and Fast Paced Chinese Language Classes

(firmenpresse) - The Chinese Language Academy provides Chinese language classes to companies, individuals and government agencies in Los Angeles. This education company focuses on providing high quality and fast paced language learning classes in Chinese. All CLA instructors are native Chinese speakers with Masters degree from top US universities such as Harvard, UPenn, UCLA, and USC.



This education company has recently redesigned the official website. According to the latest website, We offer group courses at our facilities, specially-designed Mandarin Chinese classes and Chinese culture lectures on the client site, private 1-on-1 classes, and online classes. CLA has supported its corporate and individual clients in over 50 industries to conquer the language barriers and succeed in their missions. Prestigious clients of CLA include the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, Snapchat, Embassy of France in Washington DC, Getty Center and the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board.



With outstanding educational and professional experience and genuine passion in teaching, our instructors bring practical communication solutions to the class and transform a challenging course into an exciting and inspiring experience.



They make it very easy here because the teachers are so accommodating and so encouraging. For me, this has been an incredible experience. Every time we learned a new word or sentences, I get to learn a little about Chinese history, which is very fascinating to me, says actor, Callan McAuliffe



To know more about Chinese Language Academy, please log on to: http://www.chineseacademyla.com/



