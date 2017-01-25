Royal Vopak Selects Workday

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Market-leading Clean Storage Company Shifts to the Cloud to Transform HR
AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS--(Marketwired - Jan 25, 2017) - Workday, Inc. (NYSE:
WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human
resources, today announced that Royal Vopak, the world's leading independent
tank storage company, has selected Workday Human Capital Management (HCM). With
Workday, Royal Vopak will have a modern, cloud-based HR system that will help
streamline business processes and will provide visibility across the
organization to enable better business decision making.
With 6,000 employees across 24 countries, Royal Vopak operates a global network
of terminals located at strategic locations along major trade routes, ensuring
safe, efficient, and clean storage and handling of bulk liquid products. With no
common HR systems in place, the company was looking for a single, easy-to-use
application that would empower its business leaders and global employees with
access to insights regardless of their location, and was capable of supporting
future growth.
With Workday, Royal Vopak expects to:
* Deploy a single, reliable cloud system that supports critical HR processes
and reduces time spent on the manual, administrative tasks.
* Improve workforce planning with real-time analytics and reporting that
equips managers with robust, reliable data about their people and teams, and
business leaders with clear insight into the entire workforce.
* Better retain employees and high-performing staff with the ability to track
and manage the entire employee lifecycle - from sourcing to succession
planning - all in one system.
* Avoid costly and time-consuming upgrades associated with legacy systems by
leveraging continuous innovation from Workday's development on a single
codeline delivered in the cloud.
"Royal Vopak is focused on delivering quality throughout our operations, and
providing employees and customers with the very best experience," said Leo
Brand, chief information officer. "We selected Workday HCM because it stood out
from other technologies and provides the very best HR system that will help us
standardise and simplify our operations, ultimately reducing the need for
manual, time-consuming HR processes in order for our staff to concentrate on
activities that will drive growth."
"It's crucial for fast-growth organizations to have a unified, global view of HR
information to harness the full potential of their workforce," said Chano
Fernandez, president, EMEA & APJ, Workday. "More and more businesses like Royal
Vopak understand this and are moving HR to the cloud with Workday in order to
empower their people be more effective, and further the company's competitive
edge in the market."
About Workday
Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and
human resources. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human
capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest
companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. More than 1,000
organizations, ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises,
have selected Workday.
