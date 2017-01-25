Royal Vopak Selects Workday

Market-leading Clean Storage Company Shifts to the Cloud to Transform HR



AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS--(Marketwired - Jan 25, 2017) - Workday, Inc. (NYSE:

WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human

resources, today announced that Royal Vopak, the world's leading independent

tank storage company, has selected Workday Human Capital Management (HCM). With

Workday, Royal Vopak will have a modern, cloud-based HR system that will help

streamline business processes and will provide visibility across the

organization to enable better business decision making.



With 6,000 employees across 24 countries, Royal Vopak operates a global network

of terminals located at strategic locations along major trade routes, ensuring

safe, efficient, and clean storage and handling of bulk liquid products. With no

common HR systems in place, the company was looking for a single, easy-to-use

application that would empower its business leaders and global employees with

access to insights regardless of their location, and was capable of supporting

future growth.



With Workday, Royal Vopak expects to:

* Deploy a single, reliable cloud system that supports critical HR processes

and reduces time spent on the manual, administrative tasks.

* Improve workforce planning with real-time analytics and reporting that

equips managers with robust, reliable data about their people and teams, and

business leaders with clear insight into the entire workforce.

* Better retain employees and high-performing staff with the ability to track

and manage the entire employee lifecycle - from sourcing to succession

planning - all in one system.

* Avoid costly and time-consuming upgrades associated with legacy systems by

leveraging continuous innovation from Workday's development on a single

codeline delivered in the cloud.





"Royal Vopak is focused on delivering quality throughout our operations, and

providing employees and customers with the very best experience," said Leo

Brand, chief information officer. "We selected Workday HCM because it stood out

from other technologies and provides the very best HR system that will help us

standardise and simplify our operations, ultimately reducing the need for

manual, time-consuming HR processes in order for our staff to concentrate on

activities that will drive growth."



"It's crucial for fast-growth organizations to have a unified, global view of HR

information to harness the full potential of their workforce," said Chano

Fernandez, president, EMEA & APJ, Workday. "More and more businesses like Royal

Vopak understand this and are moving HR to the cloud with Workday in order to

empower their people be more effective, and further the company's competitive

edge in the market."



About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and

human resources. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human

capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest

companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. More than 1,000

organizations, ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises,

have selected Workday.





Media Contact:

Lisa Stassoulli

Workday

+44 (0) 7568 377476

