HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 25.1.2017 AT 11:00



Huhtamaki publishes 2016 Results on February 15, 2017



Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its 2016 Results on Wednesday February 15, 2017

approximately at 8:30 Finnish time (CET +1). The report will be available on

www.huhtamaki.com after publishing.



News conference



A news conference for analysts and media will be held at 11:00 Finnish time at

the Huhtamaki headquarters, Revontulenkuja 1, Espoo, Finland. CEO Jukka Moisio

and CFO Thomas Geust will present the results. The results presentation will be

available at www.huhtamaki.com/investors approximately at 11:00 Finnish time.



Kindly pre-register to the news conference by Monday February 13 by e-mail to

ir(at)huhtamaki.com or by phone to Outi Manninen tel. +358 10 686 7018.



Teleconference



A combined audio webcast and teleconference will be held in English on February

15 at 14:00 Finnish time. The management will present the results, followed by a

question and answer session. The audio webcast and teleconference can be

followed real-time at:



http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/2es8kgpb



If you wish to ask questions please dial one of the following numbers 5-10

minutes prior to the call start:



From Finland: +358 9 6937 9590

Outside of Finland: +44 20 3427 1912



Confirmation code for the call is 3302694.



An on-demand replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly after the end

of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/investors.







Annual Accounts and Directors' Report 2016 will be published on

www.huhtamaki.com during week 8.





For further information, please contact:

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7815

Outi Manninen, Assistant, tel. +358 10 686 7018





Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our



network of 74 manufacturing units and additional 23 sales only offices in

altogether 34 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth

wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies,

approximately 17,000 employees develop and make packaging that helps great

products reach more people, more easily. In 2015 our net sales totaled EUR 2.7

billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company

Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is

available at www.huhtamaki.com.









