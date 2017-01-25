(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 25.1.2017 AT 11:00
Huhtamaki publishes 2016 Results on February 15, 2017
Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its 2016 Results on Wednesday February 15, 2017
approximately at 8:30 Finnish time (CET +1). The report will be available on
www.huhtamaki.com after publishing.
News conference
A news conference for analysts and media will be held at 11:00 Finnish time at
the Huhtamaki headquarters, Revontulenkuja 1, Espoo, Finland. CEO Jukka Moisio
and CFO Thomas Geust will present the results. The results presentation will be
available at www.huhtamaki.com/investors approximately at 11:00 Finnish time.
Kindly pre-register to the news conference by Monday February 13 by e-mail to
ir(at)huhtamaki.com or by phone to Outi Manninen tel. +358 10 686 7018.
Teleconference
A combined audio webcast and teleconference will be held in English on February
15 at 14:00 Finnish time. The management will present the results, followed by a
question and answer session. The audio webcast and teleconference can be
followed real-time at:
http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/2es8kgpb
If you wish to ask questions please dial one of the following numbers 5-10
minutes prior to the call start:
From Finland: +358 9 6937 9590
Outside of Finland: +44 20 3427 1912
Confirmation code for the call is 3302694.
An on-demand replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly after the end
of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/investors.
Annual Accounts and Directors' Report 2016 will be published on
www.huhtamaki.com during week 8.
For further information, please contact:
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7815
Outi Manninen, Assistant, tel. +358 10 686 7018
Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our
network of 74 manufacturing units and additional 23 sales only offices in
altogether 34 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth
wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies,
approximately 17,000 employees develop and make packaging that helps great
products reach more people, more easily. In 2015 our net sales totaled EUR 2.7
billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company
Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is
available at www.huhtamaki.com.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Huhtamäki Oyj via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.huhtamaki.com
Date: 01/25/2017 - 10:00
Language: English
News-ID 519745
Character count: 3094
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Huhtamäki Oyj
Stadt: Espoo
Number of hits: 39
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.765
|Registriert Heute:
|19
|Registriert Gestern:
|23
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|260
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.