Dr. Björn B. Schmidt appointed Managing Director of IEG ? Investment Banking Group

Digital expert Dr. Schmidt strengthens the positioning of IEG as a leading global investment banking boutique for medium-sized transactions in internet and technology

(PresseBox) - On 1 January 2017 Dr. Björn B. Schmidt was appointed Managing Director of IEG ? Investment Banking Group. As Director, Dr. Schmidt had already assumed responsibility in December 2015 for the expansion of the IEG internet desk.

?I will, together with the outstanding IEG ? Investment Banking Group team, continue to work hard towards expanding the position of IEG as a leading global investment banking boutique for medium-sized transactions in the fields of internet and technology,? is how Dr. Schmidt explained his aims.

Stefan C. Heilmann, the Global CEO of IEG ? Investment Banking Group: "Dr. Schmidt is a proven digital expert with extensive M&A experience in diverse internet and technology sectors, in particular platforms and e-commerce, online branding and marketing, mobility, financial technology and enterprise software.?

Dr. Schmidt began his professional career in the M&A team of Deutsche Bank. He subsequently held primary responsibility for numerous digital buy- and sell-side M&A transactions as well as venture capital investments for Axel Springer and Metro Group. Dr. Schmidt received his doctorate from the University of Potsdam and is a graduate of the Warwick Business School and of the Kingston University London.

In addition to his professional activity Dr. Schmidt is also a university lecturer and teaches, inter alia, Innovation and Technology Management at the Berlin School of Economics and Law. He also publishes and lectures regularly on questions of digitalisation.

Born and raised in Berlin, Dr. Schmidt is married and the father of one son. His footballer?s heart beats for Hertha BSC.



IEG - Investment Banking Group is a leading global independent investment banking boutique focusing on mergers and acquisitions as well as financing and principal investments for the internet, technology and services industries. With local offices in the key international growth regions and emerging markets, IEG is a unique, influential and trusted partner for growth companies and major international corporations alike. Founded in 1999 and owned by its partners, IEG now employs more than 100 professionals around the world. For more information about IEG, please visit www.ieg-banking.com.







Company information / Profile:

IEG - Investment Banking Group is a leading global independent investment banking boutique focusing on mergers and acquisitions as well as financing and principal investments for the internet, technology and services industries. With local offices in the key international growth regions and emerging markets, IEG is a unique, influential and trusted partner for growth companies and major international corporations alike. Founded in 1999 and owned by its partners, IEG now employs more than 100 professionals around the world. For more information about IEG, please visit www.ieg-banking.com.





PressRelease by

IEG (Deutschland) GmbH

Date: 01/25/2017 - 11:27

Language: English

News-ID 519754

Character count: 2506

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: IEG (Deutschland) GmbH

Stadt: Berlin





Number of hits: 38



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease