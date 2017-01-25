       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Hazadous Materials Management


yStats.com publishes a comprehensive profile of Android Pay

ID: 519758
recent pressrelease


(PresseBox) - ?Android Pay Profile 2017? from Germany-based secondary market research firm yStats.com provides a comprehensive overview of Google?s mobile wallet service. The service?s main features and coverage are summarized and data related to its usage in the USA is cited.
Android Pay was initially launched in the USA in September 2015 and expanded to 8 further markets during 2016. A detailed list of markets covered as of December 2016 is available in the new publication from yStats.com, along with facts about Google?s mobile wallet and a digest of strategic news, which highlight some recent partnerships and new feature launches.
Android Pay users can add eligible credit, debit and prepaid cards from participating issuers to the mobile wallet and use it to make payments via their mobile phones in-store, in mobile applications and in mobile browser. Customer surveys synthesized in the profile from yStats.com reveal that credit card is the most popular payment method among Android Pay users. A comparison of the three major wallets cited in the publication shows that Android Pay outperformed Samsung Pay in terms of U.S. in-store payment volume in 2016, but lagged behind Apple Pay.



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: PresseBox
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/25/2017 - 11:40
Language: English
News-ID 519758
Character count: 1241
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: yStats.com GmbH&Co. KG
Stadt: Hamburg


Number of hits: 21

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Hazadous Materials Management




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.765
Registriert Heute: 19
Registriert Gestern: 23
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 253


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z