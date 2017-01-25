Angel Investor Peter Bordes Keynote Speaker for the MarketPlace Master Expo

Angel Investor Peter Bordes Oneqube.com Confirmed as the Keynote Speaker for the MarketPlace Master Dealership Series Expo, Dallas Sept 7, 8 and 9th.
(firmenpresse) - Dallas oneQube.com founder and CEO, and well-known angel investor, Peter Borders, has agreed to be the keynote speaker for the Marketplace Mater Convention and Expo - Dealership Series. The Expo will be held on Sept 7, 8 and 9 at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas, Texas.
Bordes will present his new technology, oneQube, on the main stage during the convention. He offers guidance to auto dealers for a new paradigm in his talk, Social and Local Audience Development.
Bordes is one of the most prosperous angel investor entrepreneurs of all time and is designated and [ranked in the top 100 most influential angel investors in the U.S.A. and social media](http://www.alleywatch.com/2014/02/an-angel-in-new-york-peter-bordes/).. After founding one of the most successful direct response marketing companies in the world, Media Trust (#9 on the INC, 500 two years in a row), Bordes has turned his attention to the local marketing space for dealerships.
Bordes has worked in marketing and media for 30 years and is well known for his online marketing expertise. He saw the future coming for the local market well before it hit. His current focus through oneQube.com deeply involves audience development. Bordes is currently involved with oneQube (CEO and Founder), Beasley Broadcast Group (Member Board of Directors) RevTrax (Advisory Board Member) and more.
About [OneQube](https://www.oneqube.com/): OneQube is a team of seasoned entrepreneurs and technologists that know how to drive results. With 80+ years of collective experience in building platforms and businesses that drive results for clients, the oneQube team has perfected a technology plus methodology approach that will create a passionate audience for any brand.
About [MarketPlace Master Dealership Series](http://press.marketplacemaster.com/): focuses on providing the necessary education to auto-dealers on subjects like website industry theory and innovative technology that, once applied, will propel automotive businesses to experience maximum conversions and ROI.
More information:
http://pressmarketplacemaster.com
Market Place Master Dealership Series Corp
http://pressmarketplacemaster.com
Market Place Master Dealership Series Corp
http://pressmarketplacemaster.com
PO Box 1112
Blackfoot
United States
Date: 01/25/2017 - 13:06
Language: English
News-ID 519761
Character count: 2242
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Market Place Master Dealership Series Corp
Ansprechpartner: Dan Seaman, PR Director
Stadt: Blackfoot
Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 25/01/2017
Number of hits: 72
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.768
|Registriert Heute:
|22
|Registriert Gestern:
|23
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|230
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.