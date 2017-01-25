Angel Investor Peter Bordes Keynote Speaker for the MarketPlace Master Expo

Angel Investor Peter Bordes Oneqube.com Confirmed as the Keynote Speaker for the MarketPlace Master Dealership Series Expo, Dallas Sept 7, 8 and 9th.

(firmenpresse) - Dallas oneQube.com founder and CEO, and well-known angel investor, Peter Borders, has agreed to be the keynote speaker for the Marketplace Mater Convention and Expo - Dealership Series. The Expo will be held on Sept 7, 8 and 9 at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas, Texas.



Bordes will present his new technology, oneQube, on the main stage during the convention. He offers guidance to auto dealers for a new paradigm in his talk, Social and Local Audience Development.



Bordes is one of the most prosperous angel investor entrepreneurs of all time and is designated and [ranked in the top 100 most influential angel investors in the U.S.A. and social media](http://www.alleywatch.com/2014/02/an-angel-in-new-york-peter-bordes/).. After founding one of the most successful direct response marketing companies in the world, Media Trust (#9 on the INC, 500 two years in a row), Bordes has turned his attention to the local marketing space for dealerships.



Bordes has worked in marketing and media for 30 years and is well known for his online marketing expertise. He saw the future coming for the local market well before it hit. His current focus through oneQube.com deeply involves audience development. Bordes is currently involved with oneQube (CEO and Founder), Beasley Broadcast Group (Member Board of Directors) RevTrax (Advisory Board Member) and more.



About [OneQube](https://www.oneqube.com/): OneQube is a team of seasoned entrepreneurs and technologists that know how to drive results. With 80+ years of collective experience in building platforms and businesses that drive results for clients, the oneQube team has perfected a technology plus methodology approach that will create a passionate audience for any brand.



About [MarketPlace Master Dealership Series](http://press.marketplacemaster.com/): focuses on providing the necessary education to auto-dealers on subjects like website industry theory and innovative technology that, once applied, will propel automotive businesses to experience maximum conversions and ROI.





More information:

http://pressmarketplacemaster.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Market Place Master Dealership Series Corp

http://pressmarketplacemaster.com

PressRelease by

Market Place Master Dealership Series Corp

Requests:

Market Place Master Dealership Series Corp

http://pressmarketplacemaster.com



PO Box 1112

Blackfoot

United States

Date: 01/25/2017 - 13:06

Language: English

News-ID 519761

Character count: 2242

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Market Place Master Dealership Series Corp

Ansprechpartner: Dan Seaman, PR Director

Stadt: Blackfoot



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 25/01/2017



Number of hits: 72



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease