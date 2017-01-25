Industry Outlook of Global Outdoor Advertising Market Displays Remarkable Growth in Coming Years

Global Outdoor Advertising Market provides an in-depth analysis of the global market along with a detailed study of major regional markets. US media owners advertising revenues grew by +1.6% in the first half across all media categories, excluding Political and Olympic (P&O) effects, confirming soft ad sales from television, radio and print.

Outdoor Advertising Market

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 25, 2017: In the present consumer driven market, advertising has become the need of the hour. Today, technology has made outdoor advertising much more attractive to the consumer. According to the latest report published to the vast portfolio of Market Research Hub (MRH), the market is currently on the rise by some key factors. To explore the future development, the study titled Global Outdoor Advertising Market Outlook (2017-2021) offers in-depth information on the global market, with a deep focus on the major regional market of the U.S., Australia, U.K., and Canada.



Initially, the report provides a brief description of the market related to the advertising industry and outdoor advertising. Outdoor advertising also known as out-of-home (OOH), is simply any marketing technique that takes place in the great outdoors. Advertising trends at present includes traditional techniques like posters, prints on transit vehicles, banners, sport arena displays, street furniture and billboards; also integrating modern, digital techniques. At present, LED billboards and interactive screens have become tools that are highly used by outdoor advertising companies. Outside advertising plays a significant role in the marketing of a business, in comparison to other offline and online marketing strategies.



The global market for outdoor advertising is driven by the growing replacements of traditional static billboards and posters with digital signage. Digital OOH displays are becoming increasingly sophisticated and effective at targeting members of the public. This form of advertising works 24 hours and seven days of the week attracting several consumers.



Furthermore, the report highlights the major driving factors of the market. According to the analysis, growing urbanization represents a key trend impelling growth in the out-of-home advertising market. Apart from that, expansion of digital outdoor advertising by the key industry players, accelerating economic growth and mobile integration are also responsible for the growth of the market. Emerging technologies will soon enable digital OOH displays to interact via mobile to customers so that engaging and interacting with the target audience will become easier with the hope that this will encourage them into a call to action.





In the next section, some of the remarkable trends and developments of this industry are also mentioned. Rising number of digital screens, modified real-time outdoor advertising, increasing innovation, better analytics, growing spending on transportation infrastructure and evolving internet of things are the major factors that will surely drive the market to experience substantial growth in the coming years. In this section, issues and challenges faced by the industry are also present. The research studies that, the growth of the market is hindered by severe regulations and permits for billboard operators.



Moreover, competitive landscape section is presented in a precise manner. At last, four major players in the industry, such as Lamar Advertising Company, JC Decaux, Outfront Media Inc. and Clear Channel Outdoor are clearly profiled in the report.





http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-outdoor-advertising-market-industry-analysis-outlook-20172021-report.html



Keywords (optional):

