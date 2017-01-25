Ways Businesses Can Use Screen Cleaner Wipes

Investing in screen cleaning wipes can be beneficial for many businesses in different ways. Not only does it serve an internal purpose, it can also be a good form of giveaway for prospective customers.

(firmenpresse) - Whether the goal is to help employees avoid contracting illness or to maintain cleanliness in the work place without the risk, [screen cleaner](http://awesomewipes.com) wipes are a great investment for any business. Awesome Wipes, one of the bestselling electronic cleaning wipes on Amazon, recently talked about how investing in screen cleaning wipes may actually be of more value for businesses compared to what people generally think.



In fact, incorporating screen cleaner [disinfectant wipes](http://a.co/iO7v1uq) into the companys policy unexpected benefits. One of which is protecting investment especially for offices.



Computers, cell phones, screens, laptops, and tablets are the bloodline of companies. Keeping equipment clean is important to ensure continuous business operation. Many companies fail to properly care for their electronics. As a result, companies would find the need to replace these devices more frequently. If these were cleaned regularly, such costs would probably be avoided, said Awesome Wipes founder, Andrew Reid.



Employees cell phone screens, tablets, and laptops are breeding grounds for dirt, dust, and fingerprints. If left uncleaned, it may lead to poor functioning of the equipment after quite a while. When the dust and dirt starts to collect from within the hardware, it can affect the overall functionality of the devices. Thus, its best to remove them before its too late.



However, with proper cleaning though, businesses can secure the performance of these electronics equipment. Regularly wiping the keyboards and screens can significantly reduce the chances of dust build up in the devices; thus, saving a huge percentage of the company budget on electronic maintenance.



Forming the right habit and investing on the right cleaning tools are the keys to lowering most common costs incurred in any business like equipment maintenance, said Reid.



Electronic devices are also a breeding ground for germs and viruses. The company suffers a lot in the area of productivity especially during cold and flu season. It is difficult to maintain employee productivity when they are frequently out sick. And most of the time, when an illness strikes, it can easily make its way through the entire office, affecting everyone.





Screen cleaning wipes can help stop germs before they spread to the entire workforce. Since these wipes have disinfectant properties, these products are designed to kill 99.9% of germs most of the time. The best thing about electronic wipes is that it has the anti-bacterial properties like that of common wipes but not as harsh, which makes them completely safe to use for all devices, said Reid.



In line with the cause of preventing the spread of viruses and bacteria, screen cleaning wipes also make a good promotional item for giveaways to prospect clients. Falde suggested how many of their clients often order Awesome Wipes as a complementary gift. Its the best gift to give out to clients. It makes the right impression especially for startup businesses who wants to establish their brands name. It gives the impression that these companies always put their customers welfare first, said Falde.



Indeed, businesses can benefit in investing in the right cleaning tools for their electronic equipment. Both employees and customers will enjoy using these cleaning wipes.





